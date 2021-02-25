Ben Shephard fans rally to support him after unfortunate comment on Good Morning Britain

Ben Shephard made an awkward comment while chatting with a guest on Good Morning Britain, and viewers felt a little sorry for him.

During Thursday morning’s episode (February 25) of the ITV programme, host Ben joined Susanna Reid in the studio.

One of the guests they spoke to was Instagrammer Debbie Le.

Ben and Susanna chatted with Debbie Le on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Debbie Le on Good Morning Britain?

Unfortunately, as Debbie spoke about the news that the government is asking secondary schools to consider putting classes on in the summer, she experienced technical issues.

Susanna and Ben apologised to viewers as there was a delay between Debbie’s video and what she was saying, making her completely out of sync.

Ben compared it to a “badly dubbed kung fu movie”.

Debbie was on to chat about schools being open over the summer (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers were a little shocked on Ben’s behalf, understanding it was a slip of the tongue.

One said, “Oh Ben” with a grimacing emoji.

Oh no my heart just sank when poor Ben said that!

A second wrote: “Did Ben Shephard really just tell an Asian guest whose audio wasn’t in sync with their camera that they look like a badly dubbed kung fu movie?!”

A third tweeted: “Oh no my heart just sank when poor Ben said that! It was obviously not meant in that way but wow #gmb.”

Good Morning Britain viewers cringed for Ben after his ‘kung fu’ comment (Credit: ITV)

A fourth put: “Ben Shephard on #gmb saying the delay on webcam sound is ‘like a badly dubbed kung fu movie’ when the person on the camera is Asian…”

Someone else put: “Ben DID NOT just say that.”

However, one fan of the TV presenter wrote: “For the record, Ben made reference to the poor sync in kung fu films, nothing to do with race you sanctimonious [bleeps] jumping on the ‘Bash Ben’ bandwagon #gmb.”

Bet poor Ben was kicking himself as soon as he realised what he’d said.

ED! contacted ITV for comment on this story.

“A badly dubbed Kung Fu movie”

