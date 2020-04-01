Good Morning Britain fans slam 'hypocrite' Lorraine Kelly for working amid coronavirus crisis

ITV's Lorraine Kelly has joined Good Morning Britain as part of new scheduling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish TV host takes over the morning coverage at 9am and is joined by celebrity guests via video link.

However, some fans hit out at Lorraine, saying that talking to celebrities during the crisis was not helping.

Lorraine has been hosting the last hour of Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Today Lorraine Kelly was joined by singer Dua Lipa and comedian John Thomson.

Both stars appeared from their homes and gave advice on how they were coping during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dua Lipa's interview involved her calling on young people to think about the bigger picture, during this lockdown.

The 24 year old urged: "The sooner we collectively stick together and stay indoors then hopefully the sooner we will go back to normal life."

While John Thomson spoke about how he was keeping busy.

'The sooner we collectively stick together and stay indoors then hopefully the sooner we will go back to normal life.' @DUALIPA is calling on all young people to think collectively, stick together and think about the bigger picture when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3aRPFnNayz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 1, 2020

Some took to Twitter to express their frustration.

One said: "#lorraine I like john Thompson a lot but I am really sick of hearing about celebrities, how they're coping in their big homes with money and whatever they want at their finger tips, some of us are living alone, trying to make a week's wage stretch five weeks for food etc #covid19UK."

Another agreed: "Who cares about how these celebrities are coping, what about plain old hard-working Diane stuck in a flat trying to feed her family and keep them sane, bog off. #lorraine #GMB"

A final user moaned: "#Lorraine Another non entity star/celebrity to brighten your morning".

While one commented after watching Dua Lipa's interview: "Even Dua Lipa looks bored with Lorraine, with her hand on her head lol #GMB".

Lorraine Kelly Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Other users wondered why the daytime host was still going to work during the coronavirus lockdown.

New government measures brought in to stop the spread of the respiratory virus, detailed only key workers should be attending work.

These include NHS staff, supermarket staff, as well as other vital professions.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are still working (Credit: ITV)

Some tuning in at home took to social media to question this.

"And again Lorraine sitting next to him doing her one hour a day interviewing celebrities by Skype, hardly a key worker! I want a job like that #hypocrite"

Another pondered: "Surely they can afford to pay Lorraine just to stay at home. "

A final user asked: "Are we classing Lorraine Kelly as a key worker?"

Lorraine Kelly - is she a key worker? (Credit: Splash News)

Luckily, many viewers feel that Lorraine Kelly provides a welcome break from Piers Morgan's fiery coronavirus coverage.

One took to social media to say:

"Really have been enjoying @reallorraine in her new temp #GMB role while 'lorrraine' has taken a break while #COVID19 is happening.

"Nice, refreshing and great seeing her having the whole desk to herself."

Another shared this sentiment: "@reallorraine @GMB it's so refreshing to watch you Lorraine,you can give us facts without scaring the life out of us.

"Also you have lovely chatty interviews with no shouting or screaming (Piers!) I only watch GMB from 9 because you give a much brighter start to my day thank you."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

