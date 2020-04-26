Record-breaking Good Morning Britain legend Jack Reynolds dies aged 108

One of Good Morning Britain's best-loved personalities has sadly passed away at the age of 108.

Jack Reynolds, one of the oldest people in Britain, was a regular on the ITV breakfast show. Despite his age, he broke no fewer than four Guinness World Records. He even made an appearance in Hollyoaks!

GMB reporter Katy Rickitt broke the news on her Twitter account today (26 April).

And fans of the show have been queuing up to pay their respects to the "amazing" and "lovely" centenarian.

I’m so sad to say that my lovely friend Jack Reynolds passed away yesterday at 108 years old. Jack broke 4 world records with @GMB. He got a tattoo, rode a rollercoaster, a zipwire and became a soap star. He was also one of the funniest and kindest people I’ve met. Sleep tight pic.twitter.com/kjQhoC78dB — Katy Rickitt (@KatyRickittITV) April 26, 2020

Record breaker

Katy, who's married to former Coronation Street star Adam Rickitt, shared her emotional message early this afternoon.

She wrote: "I'm so sad to say that my lovely friend Jack Reynolds passed away yesterday at 108 years old.

He was an absolute star, and brightened up our mornings so many times on GMB.

"Jack broke 4 world records with @GMB.

He got a tattoo, rode a rollercoaster, a zipwire and became a soap star.

"He was also one of the funniest and kindest people I've met. Sleep tight."

Read more: Captain Tom Parker 'added to honours shortlist' after reaching No.1

Katy's tribute was accompanied by a photo montage of Jack in some of his appearances on the show.

And it really struck a chord with regular Good Morning Britain viewers. One said: "Very sad to hear that Katy.

Jack picks up his certificate for appearing in Hollyoaks last year (Credit: ITV)

'Absolute star'

"Jack was an amazing man and we were very lucky to have had him appear on our programme. #RIPJack

and condolences to his family and friends."

Another added: "Ah, I'm sorry to hear this. He was an absolute star, and brightened up our mornings so many times on GMB. Love and best wishes to you, and to Jack's family x."

Read more: Hollyoaks films with 107-year-old man, Jack Reynolds, for Guinness World Records

And a third said: "Oh no.

R.I.P. to a very brave and lovely man. We loved watching him break his records on GMB. The Hollyoaks one was brilliant."

All of Jack's Guinness World Records were achieved after he reached the age of 100.

He shares a laugh as he awaits his big Hollyoaks moment (Credit: ITV)

At the age of 104, he became the oldest person ever to get a tattoo done.

This obviously gave him a taste for record-breaking, as the following year he followed it up by becoming the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.

Jack even attended the British Soap Awards last year (Credit: ITV)

At the age of 106, he became the oldest person to ride a zip wire. And then last year, he became the oldest person to appear in a soap, with that cameo in Hollyoaks.

An inspiration to all of us, Jack will be sadly missed.

Got something to say about this story? Leave us a comment on

our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix