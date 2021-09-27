GMB slammed for wasting valuable breaking news time to ‘irrelevant’ Katie Price interview

Good Morning Britain viewers were far from impressed today (September 27), as Katie Price and her sister Sophie appeared on the show.

The reality star was joined by her youngster sister on the ITV programme to speak about their new clothing line, Little Pricey.

But it appears their appearance didn’t sit well with some.

Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside her sister Sophie (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price appears on Good Morning Britain

The pair were joined by hosts Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell.

As well as promoting their new clothing range, the two also opened up on their sisterly bond.

Katie went on to explain that she was “obsessed’ with Sophie as a youngster.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who recently welcomed her first child, admitted that she prefers to live a private life.

When asked what people say to her about her famous sibling, Sophie replied: “To be honest, I don’t really tell a lot of people.

“I’m quite private so people just tend to find out themselves. I don’t actually say [I’m Katie’s sister].”

The sisters opened up on their new clothing brand (Credit: ITV)

Katie, 42, added: “My family, if they see headlines or anything like that, because we’re all so close, they get the backlash.”

Susanna then remarked: “God, you are like chalk and cheese, aren’t you?”

However, viewers at home appeared unimpressed by the interview.

GMB viewers criticise Katie’s appearance

Many viewers believed that the show should have focused on current news and affairs instead.

On Twitter, one complained: “#GMB Another important debate cut short because they are going to speak to Katie Price, what’s the point?”

Another added: “I’m not interested in the self promoting Chavvy-Price. She’s on TV every few months promoting something, or bemoaning her lot in life. Put something more relevant on, we have a range of issues occurring every week with Boris Johonson’s crisis government!”

A third joked: “This is gripping TV #GMB.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “How are GMB giving BANKRUPT Katie Price air time UNBELIEVABLE you couldn’t make it up.”

Another penned: “If #GMB want to promote new businesses why not help small companies that need the free publicity. Not Katie Price who can certainly afford her own PR.”

However, others defended Katie following the chat.

How are GMB giving Katie Price air time?

They said: “Oh my word… Some of you need to get a serious grip. Start a brand new beautiful week off by sitting here slating Katie Price and #GMB.

“If you dislike the girl why sit here talking about her so much that she’s trending… you’re only helping her. PS… I love the girl.”

Another tweeted: “I can’t understand why people hate Katie so much, she seems pretty harmless. #GMB.”

