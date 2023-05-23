Good Morning Britain regular Iain Dale was rushed to hospital recently after suffering an accident on the Underground.

The ITV and LBC star is now recovering after suffering a nasty injury following his accident.

GMB regular Iain took to Instagram recently to share some worrying news with his 14k followers.

The 60-year-old uploaded a snap of himself in a hospital bed for his followers to see.

“Some news. This afternoon I tripped at the top of an escalator at Charing Cross Underground. I was taken by Ambulance to St Thomss’s hospital,” the GMB star captioned the post.

“I’ve badly broken my right hip. Hip replacement op probably on Monday. Trying to be a brave little soldier but after my fall at Buxton last year and my current eye issues, I’m beginning to think the Gods of Health are trying to tell me something,” he then continued.

Followers send their support to Good Morning Britain regular Iain Dale

Iain’s caption continued. “I’m now on a ward and the lights have just been switched off. The care I have received has been exemplary at all stages. Hugely impressed,” he wrote.

Plenty of Iain’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“Oh no, Iain!!! So sorry – be thinking of you tomorrow,” Kate Garraway commented. “Oh mate, so sorry. Wishing you all the best,” Dr Amir Khan wrote.

“Sending you all my best ID,” Camilla Tominey said. “Iain, sending all my love and wishing you the very best for your recovery. See you very soon,” another follower said.

Iain issues update

Yesterday saw Iain issue an update on his injury. Again, Iain took to Instagram and shared another hospital bed selfie.

“Had the hip replacement this morning and all is well! Went in at 8.45am and woke up at midday. Pain disappeared. All went well,” he captioned the post.

“Am so happy, as well as relieved! What an amazingly fantastic hospital this is. I can’t speak highly enough of it. Back on the ward bill now. Rehab starts later or maybe in the morning. Taking it very easy for the rest of the day!” he then added.

“Iain, this is wonderful news. So glad to hear it’s all gone well. Legend. Sending all the best for a speedy recovery,” one follower commented.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another said. “Oh, how wonderful. I was thinking of you all day yesterday. Good to hear from you,” a third wrote.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

