Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid savages new BBC logo

She said it was like 'something out of W1A'

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

GMB star Susanna Reid savaged her former employer, the BBC, this morning (Wednesday October 20).

The GMB host, 50, reacted to the corporation’s new logos and didn’t hold back in her criticism.

Richard and Susanna mocked the new BBC logos (Credit: ITV)

Why did Susanna Reid have a go at the BBC on GMB this morning?

On today’s show, Susanna was joined by Richard Madeley and the pair soon began to discuss the new logos.

The Beeb unveiled its set of new idents and logos for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and iPlayer.

Read more: Susanna Reid defends salary during ‘uncomfortable’ GMB debate

However, it didn’t take long for the presenting duo to tear into them.

Comparing the old and the new, there seemed not to be too much of a difference.

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on today's GMB discussed the new BBC logos
The presenting duo couldn’t see too much a difference between the old and new logos (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say about the BBC on GMB?

“I mean, I can barely look at it,” Richard scoffed.

“Oh, it’s like something from W1A, isn’t it?” Susanna added.

“The future is so bright I have to wear shades!’ Richard japed. “Well, what is the difference?

“Can you imagine a designer going to the BBC exec and saying, ‘I think you’ll like this’ and them going, ‘oh my God, that was worth half a million’.”

He went on to say: “[The BBC] are like Millwall supporters: everybody hates them but they don’t care.”

“You can’t say that everybody hates the BBC!” a shocked Susanna laughed.

How did the BBC launch its new logos?

Yesterday, the BBC launched its new logo across its network on TV and online.

It tweeted a trailer including all the new visuals, that range from BBC One to BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

Read more: Richard Madeley under fire for comment about Kate Middleton’s appearance at awards

The tweet said: “Here’s a look at what’s to come across @BBC TV, online and mobile.”

However, the changes were met with a lukewarm response from followers.

One said: “That’s called ruining, dear, not modernising.

“At least we got Waterloo Road back, that’s something at least.”

