Richard Madeley appeared to confirm rumours he’s appearing on this year’s I’m A Celebrity as he signed off from Good Morning Britain today (November 3).
The 65-year-old presenter will apparently join Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in Wales for the show’s 21st series.
GMB host Richard made a not-so-cryptic comment at the end of today’s show.
During a conversation with his co-star, Susanna Reid, Richard told viewers that he would be disappearing for a while.
However, the pair then both referenced Wales, where this year’s I’m A Celebrity is once again being filmed.
GMB’s Richard Madeley ‘confirms’ I’m A Celebrity appearance
Richard said: “I’ve got places to go, people to see and interesting things to eat so I’ll be back very soon after Christmas. It’s my last show for a while.”
Susanna responded: “How do we say goodbye in Welsh?”
Richard then said: “I was going to ask you that.”
Before Susanna said cryptically: “I don’t know but I’m sure you’ll find out in a couple of weeks…”
ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.
How did viewers react to the news?
Viewers were left scratching their heads too, with one asking: “Is Richard going in I’m a Celebrity he’s not coming back till after Xmas? #gmb”
While another felt more confident in their assumption, adding: “So Richard Madeley just confirmed himself for #ImACeleb on #gmb I see!”
Rumours first emerged last month about Richard joining I’m A Celebrity.
According to The Sun, Richard finally said “yes” after years of being asked to take part.
A source told the publication: “Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.
“He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on-screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.”
The insider added: “He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite.”
Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson told us at the time: “Any names suggested for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”
Who else is appearing on I’m A Celebrity?
The broadcaster has yet to confirm any names, however, there are already plenty of rumours.
Recent reports claimed Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson has joined the line-up.
If rumours are to be believed, then Steve McDonald actor will also be joining EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins later this month on ITV.
