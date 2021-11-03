Richard Madeley appeared to confirm rumours he’s appearing on this year’s I’m A Celebrity as he signed off from Good Morning Britain today (November 3).

The 65-year-old presenter will apparently join Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in Wales for the show’s 21st series.

GMB host Richard made a not-so-cryptic comment at the end of today’s show.

During a conversation with his co-star, Susanna Reid, Richard told viewers that he would be disappearing for a while.

However, the pair then both referenced Wales, where this year’s I’m A Celebrity is once again being filmed.

GMB’s Richard Madeley ‘confirms’ I’m A Celebrity appearance

Richard said: “I’ve got places to go, people to see and interesting things to eat so I’ll be back very soon after Christmas. It’s my last show for a while.”

Susanna responded: “How do we say goodbye in Welsh?”

Richard then said: “I was going to ask you that.”

Before Susanna said cryptically: “I don’t know but I’m sure you’ll find out in a couple of weeks…”

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

How did viewers react to the news?

Viewers were left scratching their heads too, with one asking: “Is Richard going in I’m a Celebrity he’s not coming back till after Xmas? #gmb”

While another felt more confident in their assumption, adding: “So Richard Madeley just confirmed himself for #ImACeleb on #gmb I see!”

Rumours first emerged last month about Richard joining I’m A Celebrity.

According to The Sun, Richard finally said “yes” after years of being asked to take part.

A source told the publication: “Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.

“He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on-screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.”

Richard Madeley has reportedly been made the permanent replacement for Piers Morgan on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider added: “He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson told us at the time: “Any names suggested for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

Who else is appearing on I’m A Celebrity?

The broadcaster has yet to confirm any names, however, there are already plenty of rumours.

Recent reports claimed Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson has joined the line-up.

If rumours are to be believed, then Steve McDonald actor will also be joining EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins later this month on ITV.

