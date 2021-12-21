Adil Ray has been branded a “misogynist” after he delivered a scathing put down to co-host Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain today (December 21).

The Good Morning Britain stars locked horns after hearing about Dolly Parton’s plans for Christmas.

Dolly appeared via video-link speaking to showbiz reporter Richard Arnold.

She revealed she will be spending Christmas with husband Carl “eating too much and having a good old sing-along”.

And it’s then that Adil came under fire…

What did Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray say to Charlotte Hawkins?

Charlotte turned to Adil, smiling at the thought of Dolly Parton belting out a few festive numbers at home

She said: “I love the fact Dolly has a sing along at Christmas, you can just imagine it, can’t you?”

Adil replied: “I know, wouldn’t you love to be there? Are you going to have a singalong at yours?”

Charlotte replied: “Well probably not, but you never know.

“I expect you will be won’t you, that’ll clear the neighbourhood, won’t it?” she said to Adil.

Adil looked genuinely annoyed as a result of the comment, and as the camera panned away he was heard saying: “What was that for?

“Why do you have to be like that, it’s Christmas!”

After that he told viewers new Weakest Link host Romesh Ranganathan would be joining them.

However, he said to Charlotte: “As Romesh would say – you are the weakest link, goodbye!”

Charlotte was heard responding: “Oh harsh.”

What did viewers think about Adil’s comment to Charlotte?

Viewers tuning in to Good Morning Britain were quick to respond.

And they weren’t impressed with the Citizen Khan actor’s treatment of his co-host.

One wrote: “I think Adil was genuinely angry with Charlotte when she criticised his singing – he had to come back with an overly harsh put down by calling her the weakest link.

“Not sure he has any respect for women whatsoever…#misogynitic #gmb.”

Another agreed: “I thought so too. Personally I think Charlotte is great.”

And a third added: “I turned off when I saw it was him presenting. He is very sly with his remarks.”

However, others have praised the host this week, especially with his sharp interviewing skills with members of Boris Johnson’s government.

One Adil fan declared that he was “on fire” with his line of questioning of Dominic Raab.

