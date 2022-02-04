Good Morning Britain fans all have the same complaint as Kate Garraway hosted today

Good Morning Britain fans were all left with the same complaint as Kate Garraway hosted today (February 4).

The 54-year-old presenter was joined by co-host and pal Ben Shephard during Friday’s show.

However, some viewers took issue with Kate’s approach on the ITV desk.

Kate Garraway was joined by Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

During today’s show, Kate and Ben sat down with Business, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Greg Hands.

The pair went on to grill the minister on Rishi Sunak’s recent comments on the energy crisis.

It comes following the news that the energy price cap will rise by 54 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, Kate and Ben also discussed the crisis with former Labour leader Ed Milliband.

But while the hosts attempted to dig deep on the issue, viewers couldn’t help but comment on Kate’s behaviour.

According to some, the presenter often “shouted over” and “interrupted” guests during the show.

Viewers took issue as Kate spoke to Greg Hands (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers respond?

Viewers took to social media to complain over Kate.

On Twitter, one said: “FFS @GMB @kategarraway needs to shut up so people can answer her stupid questions. She’s rude and arrogant, even @benshephard couldn’t get a word in. Boring!”

Another added: “Is it just me or is @GMB hard to watch. @kategarraway is an embarrassment.”

A third tweeted: “@kategarraway stop listening to your own voice. You’re not clever enough to question competent ministers. Stop trying to be liked.

“It’s boring listening to the same Qs said different ways. And @benshephard following.”

A fourth shared: “#GMB Please stop. This attitude stinks. Kate and Ben are not doing well with this and it’s BORING! Relevant news please!”

FFS @GMB @kategarraway needs to shut up so people can answer her stupid questions. She’s rude and arrogant, even @benshephard couldn’t get a word in. Boring! — MR 🇬🇧 (@MR245116) February 4, 2022

@kategarraway stop listening to your own voice. You're not clever enough to question competent ministers. Stop trying to be liked. It's boring listening to the same Qs said different ways. And @benshephard following. — Richard Kawalec (@RichardKawalec) February 4, 2022

#GMB Please stop. This attitude stinks. Kate and Ben are not doing well with this and it's BORING! Relevant news please!@GMB — Trish Reade 🌹🌼🐱🐞🐾 (@patriciarreade) February 4, 2022

Is it just me or is @GMB hard to watch. @kategarraway is an embarrasment. — Craig b 🔰 (@craigb972) February 4, 2022

Really admire Kate Garraway but she does like to interrupt just at the moment someone is making a point that we might want to hear & sorry but the interruption isn’t usually worth it. Watching on catch up. #gmb — Berni Deenihan (@Digger2102) February 4, 2022

Kate actually thinks she is Piers now..! Funk STOP SHOUTING #GMB — 💙❌🆂🅲🆄🅻🅻🆈 ❌💙 (@ScullyScully73) February 4, 2022

Kate Garraway just talks over Ben on @GMB How rude! — Lynn Braben – I hate this scumbag Gov (@LynnBraben) February 4, 2022

@GMB Kate’s parting comment to Mp @GregHands perfect! Good interview that kept the pressure on and shows the complete ignorance of the government ministers. — Liz Brown (@brownlizjl) February 4, 2022

A fifth complained: “Kate actually thinks she is Piers now! STOP SHOUTING #GMB.”

A sixth fumed: “Kate Garraway just talks over Ben on @GMB. How rude!”

Another stated: “Really admire Kate Garraway but she does like to interrupt just at the moment someone is making a point that we might want to hear & sorry but the interruption isn’t usually worth it.”

STOP SHOUTING!

Meanwhile, others praised Kate following her grilling with the government minister.

One posted: “Well done @kategarraway about time interviewers stuck at their task and got a straight answer to a straight question.”

A second wrote: “@GMB Kate’s parting comment to MP @GregHands perfect! Good interview that kept the pressure on and shows the complete ignorance of the government ministers.”

