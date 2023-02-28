Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls came under fire for his treatment of a guest on today’s edition of the show (Tuesday, February 28).

The interview with actor Lee Mead didn’t go down well with some viewers, who branded it an “uncomfortable” watch.

Ed and Susanna interviewed Lee Mead today (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls interview with Lee Mead on Good Morning Britain

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ed Balls co-hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid once again.

This morning, they welcomed Holy City and Casualty star Lee Mead onto the show.

Lee was on GMB to discuss his new role in the We Will Rock You musical with Ed and Susanna.

He was also there to discuss his hair transplant – which he had done in Turkey recently.

“You used to have curly hair, didn’t you?” Ed told Lee at one point during the interview.

“I did. Big mop of hair. It was receding, actually,” Lee then replied.

Lee was asked some awkward questions by Ed (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls’ awkward interview on Good Morning Britain

It was at this point that Ed’s questions got even more awkward.

“I’ve got to ask you the questions all the viewers want to know,” Ed said.

“Why Turkey? Did you have your teeth done as well? And, how much did it cost?”

Lee explained that he went to Turkey to get his hair done because it was “three times cheaper” than having it done in the UK.

“Just hair, not teeth?” Ed asked.

“Just hair. I didn’t get any teeth done,” Lee replied.

“And how much did it cost? Ballpark,” Ed then said.

“Three and a half grand,” Lee replied.

He then went on to say that he’s had 10,000 new hairs put into his head.

Fans of the show weren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Ed

Viewers were less than impressed with Ed’s questions.

Some took to Twitter to slam the former politician.

“That was awkward, poor Lee Mead,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ed Balls firing questions at him. I’m sure he didn’t mind talking about his hair transplant but I thought asking if he’d had his teeth done (twice) and asking about the cost was too much.”

That was awkward, poor Lee Mead.

“I do like Ed Balls but the questions he asked Lee Mead were uncomfortable to watch,” another GMB viewer said.

“Totally agree, I was embarrassed for him does he not have any filters. You could Lee wasn’t happy to say anymore especially about cost but Ed kept on,” a third replied.

