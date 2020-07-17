Good Morning Britain: Dr Hilary gives glasses wearers mask advice

Good Morning Britain viewers got the one tip they needed from Dr Hilary Jones this morning: how to wear a mask if you wear glasses.

Many people have been complaining that with masks being mandatory in shops from July 24, they need a way to stop their glasses from steaming up.

As well as addressing all the other coronavirus headlines, the GMB doc gave some definitive tips on how to avoid the specs fog.

Adil and Charlotte discusses the health headlines with Dr Hilary (Credit: ITV)

What shoulds glasses wearers do in masks?

Friday host Charlotte Hawkins, once again joined by Adil Ray, asked Hilary if he could help after sharing a picture of Michael Gove with his glassed steamed up.

"Is there a way to wear your mask to avoid that happening?" Charlotte queried.

Dr Hilary responded: "Definitely. So you wear your glasses outside above the mask so you don't get the steam from your breath steaming up the inside of your glasses.

"And you previously dip your glasses in soapy water and allow them to dry naturally, that gives a sort of anti-fog affect, which is temporary, but it's worth having anyway."

Hilary gave his top tips to Good Morning Britain glasses wearers (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary taking a Good Morning Britain holiday

On Thursday (July 16) Dr Hilary confirmed he was taking a break from GMB for a rest.

After months of being up early on the show every day giving us updates on the coronavirus crisis, Dr Hils has decided it's time for a summer holiday.

He confirmed this morning (Friday, July 17) how long he'll be off our screens for.

"At the moment I'm off for a couple of weeks, I'm looking forward to a kip, a bit of sleep. It'll be really nice," he said.

But Charlotte joked: "You might be getting a phone call saying 'we need you back'!"

Dr Hilary emoji

Dr Hilary has his own emoji (Credit: ITV)

The show also revealed it's world emoji day and shared a picture of Dr Hilary's very own emoji!

Hilary joked it was a "botoxed" version of him with no wrinkles!

Good Morning Britain continues Monday to Friday at 6am on ITV.

