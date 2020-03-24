Good Morning Britain fans can't believe age-defying Arlene Phillips is 76

Arlene Phillips stunned Good Morning Britain fans when she appeared on the show earlier today (March 24).

She joined hosts Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly to talk about self-isolation for the over 70s amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, those tuning at home struggled to believe that the former Strictly Come Dancing judge is 76 and were quick to take to Twitter afterwards.

Good Morning Britain fans struggled to believe that Arlene Phillips is 76 (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: "Arlene Phillips 76 wow just wow 🤩 #goodmorningbritain @arlenephillips @GMB."

Another then added: "Arlene Philips is 76 😳🤯 no way she looks that age #GMB."

Moments later, a this tweeted: "Wow I hope I look as good as her when I'm 76!! #arlenephilips #gmb."

Even hosts Piers and Lorraine were dazzled by Arlene's youthful complexion.

During the live interview Piers complimented her appearance.

The shocked host said: "You're not over 70 are you?"

Wow I hope I look as good as her when I'm 76!! #arlenephilips #gmb — Jo 💋 (@Joanne_Rr) March 24, 2020

Lorraine replied: "She's 76 would you believe."

As the UK starts it's first day of official lockdown in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Arlene joined to share her experience.

The TV star has been self isolating, in correspondence with government advice as she is over 70.

Opening up to the hosts, she explained how she has been dealing with self-isolating: "I'm fine. Finding it very hard to stop my brain working; so many ideas, so much ahead of me this year creatively and now suddenly it's gone. Cancelled.

"So how am I going to control my energy? That's the hardest thing. I'm keeping fit."

Arlene Phillips surprised Good Morning Britain fans (Credit: ITV)

Arlene then went on to say: "The hardest thing for me is that I've talked to my daughters over a machine.

"I play with my granddaughter on a machine. I'm not there to hug them in the flesh. I'm not there to hold them.

"That's very strange for me. I'm very close to my family and see each other all the time. But it's best to do what's safe for everybody. I can't be around them."

Today's episode of Good Morning Britain has been action packed, and also featured a car crash interview with Michael Gove, as well as an appearance from Will.i.am.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am

What are you thoughts on the coronavirus lockdown? Are you self isolating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.