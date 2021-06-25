Harlan Coben has a brand new Netflix crime drama just around the corner, and the streaming giant has revealed its transmission date and a first trailer.

The American author is an international best-seller and his books have been adapted by TV channels in the past.

So here’s everything you need to know about Gone For Good.

Can we trust the ones we love?

When is new Netflix crime drama Gone For Good on?

Harlan took to Twitter to tell fans about the show, which is coming to Netflix very soon.

Alongside a teaser trailer, he said: “Can we trust the ones we love?

“GONE FOR GOOD launches on Netflix worldwide August 13. (Here’s a quick teaser.)”

The adaptation is made by French TV, and comes in the French language.

However, Netflix being Netflix, there is a dubbed version for you to enjoy. And the trailer features English-speaking dialogue.

Gone For Good is a French series on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

What is Gone For Good all about?

Thirtysomething Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield) thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother.

However, 10 years later, he’s with Judith (Nailia Harzoune), a woman who has made his life worth living again.

But Judith suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral.

To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he has ignored for too long.

As Netflix says: “For better, but mostly for worse.”

Harlan is an international best-seller (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Harlan Coben?

Harlan, 59, was born in New Jersey and made a name for himself with 2001’s Tell No One.

Despite a host of novels before then – which all started in 1990 – Tell No One became an international best-seller.

Since then, Harlan has become one of the world’s most-read crime writers, and has won numerous awards.

His latest book, Win, was released this year and his stock in trade is twisty-turny stories with characters who have ‘a past’.

Amanda Abbington starred in Safe (Credit: Netflix)

What other Harlan Coben adaptations are on TV and where can I watch them?

If you like the sound of Harlan’s book, the good news is that there are plenty of adaptations to get stuck into.

He’s teamed up with both Sky and Netflix in the recent past.

The Stranger starred Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Shaun Dooley, Dervla Kirwan and Jennifer Saunders and was released by Netflix in 2020.

After that, there was a Polish adaptation of The Woods and a Spanish version of The Innocent in the same year.

Then there was Safe, starring Michael C Hall, Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren and Laila Rouass.

Over on Sky, The Five starred Lee Ingleby, Sarah Solemani and OT Fagbenle in 2016.

There’s a lot to catch up on!

James Nesbitt is in the next Harlan Coben series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s next?

Another Netflix series, Stay Close, is in the pipeline.

And just look at the cast: James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo, Eddie Izzard, Richard Armitage, Jo Joyner and Sarah Parish.

It tells the story of Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three.

Ray (Armitage) is stuck in a dead-end job dealing with celebrity-obsessed rich kids.

Meanwhile, Broome (Nesbitt) is a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

A friend from Megan’s past arrives on the scene. Lorraine (Parish) brings some news that could destroy all three of their lives.

Let’s hope we see that this year, too!