Gok Wan on his relationship with Holby City’s David Ames: ‘I love to watch him laugh’

Gok Wan credits his friendships as his big success in life – and one of his best pals is Holby City’s David Ames.

The TV fashionista, 47, has previously said he loves nothing more than to hang out with David, who played Dr Dominic Copeland in the now-cancelled BBC medical drama.

Gok and David enjoy watching telly when they are together, especially 80s American sitcom The Golden Girls.

The happiest of birthdays to this absolute beaut. Love you heaps. Can’t wait to see you later. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SW1OJlowHN — David Ames (@semadivad) September 9, 2018

In a previous interview with YOU magazine, Gok said: “Without question my biggest success is my friendships.

“One of my closest friends is actor David Ames. When he comes to my house, we sit and watch the comedy show The Golden Girls together.

“I can’t think of anything I like to do more than sit and watch him laugh. It is one of my favourite things in the world.”

In the past, Gok and 38-year-old David have been at the centre of romance rumours.

Gok has never confirmed if he and David are more than friends (Credit: YouTube)

The pair have never confirmed if they ever were or are in a relationship now, but David recently proved he and Gok are still very much friends.

In a social media post, he even described the How To Look Good Naked star as one of his “favourites”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snap of Gok, Absolutely Fabulous actress Harriet Thorpe and their good pal Allison.

Writing alongside the photograph, David told his followers: “Three of my favourites.” He also added a red heart to his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ames (@semadivad)

TV funnyman Alan Carr liked the picture, while another follower commented: “Oh my goodness me. What a lovely trio of friends.”

On another snap of Gok and David, one fan even gushed: “Can you and @therealgokwan get married already?!”

Meanwhile, this weekend Gok will appear on Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show as the star’s special guest.

Gok will be joining Big Zuu for a natter this weekend (Credit: ITV)

It is Big Zuu’s first show since he scooped two BAFTAs at last Sunday’s ceremony in London, so there is lots to celebrate with Gok.

The grime MC-turned-TV chef won both the Best Entertainment Performance and Best Feature categories for his show Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Big Zuu was stunned, announcing to the audience: “What? Man said you won a BAFTA? You mad? What are you talking about?”

Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show, 8.30am, ITV, Sunday May 15, 2022

