Gogglebox’s new Scottish couple Roisin and Joe divide fans as they make their debut

The are the first Scots to have appeared on the hit show in six years

By Natasha Rigler

Gogglebox fans were left scratching their heads last night after new Scottish couple Roisin and Joe made their debut.

Viewers of the show were introduced to the pair, who are from Glasgow, during the latest episode.

They are the first Scots to have appeared on Gogglebox in six years.

Roisin Kelly and Joe Kyle made their debut on Friday night (Credit: C4)

But some fans found their thick Scottish accents a struggle to understand as they critiqued the latest TV shows.

One tweeted: “Great to have Scots on Gogglebox, shame we can’t understand a word they say!”

Another asked: “Subtitles required for the Scottish couple please!”

A third wrote: “New couple on Gogglebox…. I can’t understand a word, just Scottish noises.”

And one Scottish fan even admitted: “I am Scottish and I struggle to understand them.”

Some Gogglebox fans found their Scottish accents difficult to understand (Credit: Channel 4)

But others have defended Roisin and Joe, while also praising C4 bosses for including a Scots-born couple.

One wrote: “Just waiting for the complaints that folk cannot understand the Scottish couple. Open your ears…we have to understand all the English dialect EVERY day.”

Another cheered: “So good to finally have a Scottish couple on Gogglebox!”

And a third tweeted: “We don’t hear people shouting for subtitles with any other British accent? So why the uproar for the Scottish?”

“Eeeeeek we have a Scottish family on Gogglebox, how exciting,” said someone else.

Who are Gogglebox’s new Scottish couple?

Joe and Roisin have been in a relationship for four years.

The couple started living together at the beginning of the pandemic, with Roisin moving into Joe’s family home.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Roisin works for BBC Scotland as a social media producer.

She also hosts her own podcast with radio presenter Cassi Gillespie called The Love/ Hate Club.

The girls enjoy nattering about “life, culture, friendships, dating and everything else in between”.

Joe’s ‘real life’ job, meanwhile, currently remains a mystery.

Channel 4 announced the couple’s Gogglebox debut hours before the show aired on Friday night.

Writing on Instagram, bosses wrote: “Meet our new Scottish Goggleboxers Roisin and Joe!

“See you on the sofa for brand new Gogglebox tonight!”

  • Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm on Channel 4

