Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary unrecognisable in ‘splendid’ throwback snaps

Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary have treated fans to a couple of incredible throwback pictures.

The couple, who met aged 21, posted the “splendid” photos online as a treat for their followers.

And they look unrecognisable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GILES AND MARY (C4GOGGLEBOX) (@gilesandhiswifemary)

The black and white snaps were taken early on in Mary and Giles’ relationship as they posed together outside.

One shows former model Mary hugging acclaimed artist Giles around the waist as she gazes lovingly into his eyes.

Mary is looking straight at the camera in a second, while Giles is glancing off into the distance.

The pictures were posted on their Instagram account with the caption: “Some splendid snap shots of Giles and Mary from their youth to bless your Instagram feed.”

Giles and Mary have been together since they were 21 (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox: Mary on how the show ‘saved’ her marriage to husband Giles

Giles and Mary’s followers have gone wild for the photographs, including their own Gogglebox co-stars.

Sisters Izzi and Ellie Warner commented from their joint account: “Wow! [We’re] lost for words.” They also posted an emoji face with heart eyes.

One fan of Mary and Giles, meanwhile, wrote: “Extremely handsome couple then and now.”

Giles and Mary have been on Gogglebox for seven years (Credit: Channel 4)

Another penned: “Wow you two! Fabulous pictures.”

Others have also compared Mary to American singer Stevie Nicks and Giles to English film star Hugh Grant.

How did Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary meet?

Giles and Mary, who do not reveal their ages, have been regulars on Channel 4‘s Gogglebox since 2015.

The couple met when they were 21, while Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School and Mary was working as a model.

The couple met when they were 21 (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shares rare photo of boyfriend

They went on to tie the knot and have been married for more than 30 years.

In 2020, Mary admitted that appearing on Gogglebox with Giles had saved their relationship from fizzling out.

She told the Daily Star: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night. I got up early, he went to bed late and we rarely even ate together.

“Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes.”

Gogglebox fans love Giles and Mary’s eccentric ways (Credit: Channel 4)

Since landing their part on Gogglebox, Mary and Giles have won viewers’ hearts with their eccentric fashion and wacky comments to each other.

The couple, from Wiltshire, are also famed for calling each other “Nutty”.

Giles and Mary decided they were “both a bit mad” so felt the nickname suited them.

Gogglebox continues at 9pm next Friday on Channel 4

Are you a Giles and Mary fan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!