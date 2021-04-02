They are one of the longest-running Gogglebox families, but there’s been one member of the Siddiqui family missing for years.

The TV family have a big following, and they’ve been an integral part of the series since 2013.

But, as viewers will have noticed, the family’s mum, Nasreen, has always refused to appear.

Sid, 73, and his sons Baasit, 34, and Umar, 41, are the beloved stars, and sometimes third son, Raza, also joins in.

Why does Nasreen Siddiqui not appear on Gogglebox?

Sadly, it turns out Nasreen is much more fond of living a private life.

However, that’s not to say she’s not happy for her boys enjoying the fame.

She previously told Mail Online in 2016: “Oh no it’s not something for me. I don’t speak very good English and I’m very shy. It’s best left to the boys.

“You won’t get me on the TV.”

If you follow the family’s Instagram, however, you may have seen her.

The family once shared a heart-warming family picture that featured Sid and his wife with their granddaughter.

It was captioned: “I was trying to get a photo of all three of these guys staring at the camera and smiling! Dad is like a statue with that smile but Mum and Amelia we’re doing it on purpose.

“Each time one of them would smile the other would look the other way or swap! The Siddiqui ladies are a stubborn and cheeky bunch.”

The happy couple have been married for almost 40 years.

They share two daughters, who, just like their mum, have refused to appear on the show.

What do the Siddiqui family do for work?

Gogglebox is far from all that the Siddiqui family does. Each member has their own professional career.

Sid is now retired. But he had previously worked as a power engineer for the University of Derby and also for the NHS.

Meanwhile, Umar works for the Royal Derby Hospital as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology.

Baasit is an IT teacher at a secondary school – and says his pupils just love that he’s on the show.

