The Gogglebox series finale took a heartwarming turn after two of the stars made surprising baby announcements for 2023.

Viewers will no doubt be hoping for an appearance or two from the new babies once they arrive.

But when are the babies due in 2023?

Here’s everything we know.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner announced that she’s expecting her first baby (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: When is Ellie Warner and Nat’s baby due?

Ellie Warner and her boyfriend Nat announced that they’re expecting their first baby together in the Gogglebox series finale.

She revealed the news on the show after showing her sister, Izzi, a photo of her latest baby scan.

Ellie said: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture.”

She then added jokingly: “It looks like a jellied alien.”

Seemingly unimpressed with her sister, Izzi‘s reaction, Ellie then said: “When I showed mum the picture she said ‘can I take a photo’. You didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

The Gogglebox star has also treated fans to a first glimpse of her growing baby bump after her shock pregnancy announcement.

She captioned the post: “Belly full of Christmas dinner.”

Ellie is yet to reveal her due date but she will be expecting her first child sometime later on in the New Year.

Pete announced that he’s expecting a second baby with his wife Paige (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox: When is Pete and Paige Sandiford’s baby due in 2023?

Pete Sandiford also announced the news that his wife Paige is pregnant with their second child.

The Gogglebox star dropped the bombshell while speaking with his sister Sophie on Friday December 9, the same day the Ellie revealed her pregnancy.

In the episode, the Gogglebox star invited his son, Jimmy, to join him on the show.

Speaking to his son, he said: “You’re going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming. You’re going to have to milk it!”

Cuddling her nephew, Sophie could barely contain her excitement saying: “Yeah you’re going to be a big brother.”

Pete and his wife Paige got married in secret last year.

However, on their six-month wedding anniversary he posted a loved-up picture of the pair on his Instagram.

He captioned it: “Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world.”

Although Pete has kept his private life free from the public view, his son Jimmy has made the odd appearance on the show and we’re looking forwards to seeing his newborn join them on the sofa in the new year.

However, Pete and Paige still haven’t revealed their baby’s due date yet.

When is the Gogglebox festive episode?

Gogglebox will be returning to our screens for festive special episode on Monday January 2 2023 at 9pm.

In the episode, viewers will be joined by Lee and Jenny, Marcus and Mica, The Malones, The Siddiquis and Simon and Jane.

The cast will watch the most talked about hits from the festive season as they ring in the New Year from the comfort of their own sofas.

