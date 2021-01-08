The Siddiqui family on Gogglebox are known for their hilarious telly observations and banter.

But how long have they been on the show? How old are they now? And do they have normal jobs outside of the show?

Get the answers to all of these questions and more below…

When did the Siddiqui family join Gogglebox?

The Siddiquis joined Gogglebox in series one on in 2013. They’ve been show regulars ever since.

Who are the Siddiqui family?

The Siddiqui family on Gogglebox consist of dad Sid, 73, and his sons Baasit, 34, and Umar, 41.

Sid was originally born in Pakistan but has been living permanently in the UK since he was 16.

The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since series one (Credit: Channel 4)

The Siddiqui family live in Derby and Sid has been married to his wife for over 40 years.

They also have another son, Raza, who sometimes appears on the show.

And they also have two daughters. The women of the Siddiqui family appear to be a little camera shy, and have stayed off the hit show for now.

However, Baasit’s young daughter Amelia, has appeared a couple of times.

Are the Siddiquis on social media?

Sid, Baasit, Umar and Raza are all on Twitter.

Baasit runs a family Instagram account under the handle thesiddiquis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheSiddiquis (@thesiddiquis)

What do the Siddiquis do for work?

Gogglebox is far from all that the Siddiqui family does. Each member has their own professional career.

Sid is now retired. But he had previously worked as a power engineer for the University of Derby and also for the NHS.

While Umar works for the Royal Derby Hospital as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology.

Baasit is an IT teacher at a secondary school – and says his pupils just love that he’s on the show.

The Saddiqui family at the National Television Awards (Credit: SplashNews)

Are the Siddiquis rich?

The Siddiquis family net worth remains unknown.

According to The Sun, each Gogglebox family get paid £1,500 per month for being on the show.



They are instructed to divide the money up between them in any manner they so choose.

When is Gogglebox next on?

Gogglebox Festive Special in on Friday January 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.

And a brand new series of Gogglebox will begin airing in February.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.