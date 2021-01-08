The Malone family joined Gogglebox back in 2014 and have quickly become one of the show’s most beloved families.

This hilarious lot are known for their thick Mancunian accents and of course their army of Rottweiler dogs.

Read on to find out more about the Malone family and what they get up to when they aren’t watching telly…

When did the Malone family join Gogglebox?

The Malones joined Gogglebox in 2014 for Gogglebox’s fourth series on Channel 4.

The Malone family are very popular with viewers of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Who are the Malone family on Gogglebox?

The Malone Family include dad Tom Senior, mum Julie and their four children: Lee, Vanessa and Tom Jr. and Shaun.

Lee and Vanessa have two older siblings, who have never appeared on the show.

Several members of the family are active on social media – and they’ve been delighting viewers on TikTok since last year.

Tommy Junior has a popular TikTok channel and has roped many of his family into his hilarious clips.

Publishing under tommalone_jr, he’s even got his parents into dancing along with him in several videos.

How many dogs do the Malone family have?

The Malone family are particularly well-known for their four huge dogs.

They have four Rottweilers that often steal the show during episodes of Gogglebox.

The Malone family currently have four Rottweilers (Credit: Channel 4)

These gentle giants are called: Lucy, Izzy, Joe and Dave.

In earlier seasons they also had a dog called Frank, but he sadly passed in 2018.

What do the Malones do for work?

When they’re not filming for Gogglebox, the Malone family have normal everyday jobs like the rest of us.

Dad Tom Senior is a lorry driver. Mum Julie used to work as a receptionist at a dance studio.

Tom Junior used to work there too, and is a professional dancer.

The Malone family will return to Gogglebox very soon (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile Shaun is a bodybuilder and runs a property business. And Vanessa is an NHS nurse. She has three children, who sometimes appear on the show

Shaun shares Tom Junior’s passion for performing, and is an actor and dancer. He’s also a football coach.

How much weight has Tom Senior lost?

Both Tom Senior and Julie appear to have lost significant amounts of weight.

The couple showed off their remarkably slimmer frames while appearing on son Tom Junior’s TikTok’s last year.

Having lost weight in lockdown over summer 2020, it looks like they’ve managed to maintain their results into the new year.

Neither have shared exactly how much they’ve lost.

However, Julie replied to one fan on Instagram that she would still eat sweets during filming – but in moderation of course.

She wrote: “The boys and grandkids would go mad if there were no goodies we are still having them but in moderation, but that goes out of the window sometimes lol xx.”

When is Gogglebox next on?

Gogglebox Festive Special airs on Friday January 8 at 9pm.



Then a brand new series will air in February.

Will you be watching?