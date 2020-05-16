The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 16th May 2020
Gogglebox viewers weeping with laughter at Jenny's 'fanny flannel' revelation

Lee's face was a picture!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Gogglebox has become even more important to fans during lockdown - its stars feel almost as familiar as friends and family and are delivering some much-needed laughter.

One of the most popular duos is Lee and Jenny, the BFFs from Hull who don't hold their tongues on ANYTHING!

Gogglebox pair Jenny and Lee often have viewers rolling on the floor (Credit: Channel 4)

The pals are currently self-isolating in Jenny's static home and have been getting to know each other even better (or worse!).

Spending all our time with one other person is not always a good thing, even for best friends, as we all have annoying habits...

Last night (Friday, May 15) Lee was shocked to find Jenny wearing a glittery face mask with sunglasses and noted that it looked like a condom.

She crudely shot back: "It feels like one. A full one!"

Jenny tried out a new face mask (Credit: Channel 4)

The conversation turned to the bathroom and Jenny revealed that she'd found her shower scrunchy on the floor.

Lee quipped that he'd peed on it. His mate then said she hoped he'd not been using it on his face.

And she then revealed why, declaring it her "fanny flannel"!

Too much information for some, perhaps, but Gogglebox fans on Twitter were absolutely howling at the revelation!

'Creasing up'

One viewer laughed so hard she needed to use her inhaler!

"It's me fanny flannel!"

Twinning

Yesterday, the plucky pair revealed that they have been spending so much time along together, they are morphing into each other with matching hair and clothes!

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

