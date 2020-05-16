Gogglebox viewers weeping with laughter at Jenny's 'fanny flannel' revelation

Gogglebox has become even more important to fans during lockdown - its stars feel almost as familiar as friends and family and are delivering some much-needed laughter.

One of the most popular duos is Lee and Jenny, the BFFs from Hull who don't hold their tongues on ANYTHING!

Gogglebox pair Jenny and Lee often have viewers rolling on the floor (Credit: Channel 4)

The pals are currently self-isolating in Jenny's static home and have been getting to know each other even better (or worse!).

Spending all our time with one other person is not always a good thing, even for best friends, as we all have annoying habits...

Last night (Friday, May 15) Lee was shocked to find Jenny wearing a glittery face mask with sunglasses and noted that it looked like a condom.

She crudely shot back: "It feels like one. A full one!"

Jenny tried out a new face mask (Credit: Channel 4)

The conversation turned to the bathroom and Jenny revealed that she'd found her shower scrunchy on the floor.

Lee quipped that he'd peed on it. His mate then said she hoped he'd not been using it on his face.

And she then revealed why, declaring it her "fanny flannel"!

Too much information for some, perhaps, but Gogglebox fans on Twitter were absolutely howling at the revelation!

'Creasing up'

One viewer laughed so hard she needed to use her inhaler!

Can I just say jenny and Lee are so funny. Fanny flannel brilliant #Gogglebox — I love the NHS ♥️ (@Nealholden7) May 16, 2020

@leegogglebox It's my fanny flannel 🤣🤣🤣🤣 omg you two crease me up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Gogglebox — Sam (@sambucks77) May 15, 2020

It’s my fanny flannel! #Gogglebox @leegogglebox Honestly you have my life every week. Brilliant 😊 — Catharine Williams (@katiefunsta) May 15, 2020

Jenny's 'THATS ME FANNY FLANNEL' is the best #gogglebox moment ever — ems ✨ (@_emheath) May 15, 2020

@leegogglebox thats my fanny flannel. I cried and laughed so hard my son had to get me my inhaler #Gogglebox greatest programme ever. Thank you x — kelly ann budd (@tydfilly) May 15, 2020

laughing at Lee and Jenny with her scrunchy in the shower which she uses as her fanny flannel ... I had to rewind and watch it again 😂😂 #Gogglebox — Kendie (@kendie) May 15, 2020

"It's me fanny flannel!"

Twinning

Yesterday, the plucky pair revealed that they have been spending so much time along together, they are morphing into each other with matching hair and clothes!

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

