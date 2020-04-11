Gogglebox viewers slam Kardashians' 'disgusting' behaviour as infamous fight scene airs

Gogglebox viewers have blasted the Kardashians after scenes of them coming to blows were broadcast on the Channel 4 show.

What happened on the show?

Kim, who is a mother-of-four, criticised Kourtney for not being as dedicated to work as she is, saying: "If I were on my deathbed I would show up, and Mom is used to me and Khloe going on our deathbeds."

Kourtney, who also has three children, reacted violently, saying: "Are you [bleep] kidding me? Like, I will literally come at you right now... I work my [bleep bleep] off whether I'm sick or not.

WTF? I hope that fight is especially for the cameras! Kim Kardashian is what, 40?! AND she is a mother. #Gogglebox Why act like she is 14?! Not sure of her sister's age, but SHE is certainly a bloody adult too. If it IS real. What disgusting behaviour. — CeCe 🐨🦘🇦🇺 🏖️🕷️💔 (@_Ce_Ce__) April 10, 2020

"You act like I don't do [bleep]. You have this narrative in your mind... I will literally [bleep] you up if you mention it again."

The pair then got into a fight that left Kim with bloody scratches to her back and arms. She also slapped Kourtney in the face.

I watched that irresponsible, disgusting excerpt from #Kardashians on #Gogglebox last night. I suppose NOW every impressionable young/older girl/lady will think it's fine to go Slapping/Punching their Siblings every time they're 'annoyed' by them during #LockDown? EH?? :-( — Pete Moring (@PeteMoring) April 11, 2020

The fight aired over the two premiere episodes of the show's 18th season and featured on Gogglebox.

What did viewers say?

Viewers were shocked, with some criticising the behaviour as "disgusting".

One said: "WTF? I hope that fight is especially for the cameras. Kim Kardashian is what, 40?! AND she is a mother. #Gogglebox Why act like she is 14?! Not sure of her sister's age but SHE is certainly a bloody adult too. If it IS real. What disgusting behaviour."

A second viewer added simply: "Kardashians... classy. #Gogglebox #Goggleboxfriday"

And another wrote: "I watched that irresponsible, disgusting excerpt from #Kardashians on #Gogglebox last night. I suppose NOW every impressionable young/older girl/lady will think it's fine to go slapping/punching their siblings every time they're 'annoyed' by them during #Lockdown?"

However, the scene amused the Gogglebox stars, with the Malone family reenacting the girls' slapping motions.

The scenes also shocked Giles and Mary. Giles said: "Oh look lets see a proper fight. Oh my goodness Mary! This is the only bit I've been interested in". His wife responded: "No, they might hurt each other."

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

