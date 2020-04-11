The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 11th April 2020
TV

Gogglebox viewers slam Kardashians' 'disgusting' behaviour as infamous fight scene airs

Viewers branded it 'irresponsible'

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: Gogglebox, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Gogglebox viewers have blasted the Kardashians after scenes of them coming to blows were broadcast on the Channel 4 show.

Kim, 39, and Kourtney, 40, were being filmed for their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians when they got into an argument about Kourtney's work ethic.

Gogglebox viewers were disgusted by behaviour from Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on Gogglebox (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened on the show?

Kim, who is a mother-of-four, criticised Kourtney for not being as dedicated to work as she is, saying: "If I were on my deathbed I would show up, and Mom is used to me and Khloe going on our deathbeds."

Kourtney, who also has three children, reacted violently, saying: "Are you [bleep] kidding me? Like, I will literally come at you right now... I work my [bleep bleep] off whether I'm sick or not.

Read more: Gogglebox 'hit by Ofcom complaints over whether stars are isolating during lockdown'

"You act like I don't do [bleep]. You have this narrative in your mind... I will literally [bleep] you up if you mention it again."

The pair then got into a fight that left Kim with bloody scratches to her back and arms. She also slapped Kourtney in the face.

The fight aired over the two premiere episodes of the show's 18th season and featured on Gogglebox.

What did viewers say?

Viewers were shocked, with some criticising the behaviour as "disgusting".

Read more: Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete blasted for mocking fitness hero Joe Wicks

One said: "WTF? I hope that fight is especially for the cameras. Kim Kardashian is what, 40?! AND she is a mother. #Gogglebox Why act like she is 14?! Not sure of her sister's age but SHE is certainly a bloody adult too. If it IS real. What disgusting behaviour."

A second viewer added simply: "Kardashians... classy. #Gogglebox #Goggleboxfriday"

And another wrote: "I watched that irresponsible, disgusting excerpt from #Kardashians on #Gogglebox last night. I suppose NOW every impressionable young/older girl/lady will think it's fine to go slapping/punching their siblings every time they're 'annoyed' by them during #Lockdown?"

However, the scene amused the Gogglebox stars, with the Malone family reenacting the girls' slapping motions.

The scenes also shocked Giles and Mary. Giles said: "Oh look lets see a proper fight. Oh my goodness Mary! This is the only bit I've been interested in". His wife responded: "No, they might hurt each other."

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

