Gogglebox viewers’ shock at Mary’s reaction to 15-person orgy on Open House

Gogglebox viewers were left shocked last night (Friday May 19) as Mary Killen considered orgy options with husband Giles Wood.

Channel 4’s Open House: The Great Sex Experiment was up for review by the Goggleboxers, with scenes showing couple Shanice and Ricardo attempt to woo a third person into their sex lives.

But while Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary seemed initially hesitant about having to sit through Open House, some fans watching at home soon picked up on what they perceived to be a flicker of interest.

And one remark from Mary also made it sound like she was beginning to contemplate some of the finer details surrounding group sex situations.

Mary brought up anal sex at one point during Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

What did Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles say about Open House?

As clips from Open House were shown to the programme’s couch potato TV critics, neither Giles nor Mary seemed particularly enthused.

“I think it is a controversial show we’re going to watch, Nutty,” Giles remarked, a little sarcastically.

Mary wearily replied to him: “Oh no, not another one.”

As Craig Cash’s voiceover suggested couples are increasingly looking beyond their own relationships for sex, Giles dismissed any idea he and Mary could do the same.

“We’ve never questioned monogamy, Mary,” he asserted before sipping his tea for comic effect and adding: “Suits us, doesn’t it?”

Mary covers her mouth in shock as Shanice and Ricardo are rejected for a second time (Credit: Channel4.com)

Mary’s orgy thoughts

However, Mary seemed to become more open-minded about what she was viewing as Open House progressed. Following Shanice’s note she would feel more secure having a foursome rather than a threesome, Mary agreed: “I can see why.”

She also squirmed with embarrassment as Ricardo and Shanice were turned down twice at a swingers’ party.

But it was Mary’s reflections on anal sex that left some viewers gasping. Shanice had made it apparent she was not interested, to various reactions from the Goggleboxers.

Helena Worthington commented from her sofa: “Well that’s a clear boundary.” Meanwhile, Ellie Warner noted how it “isn’t for everyone”. But Mary seemed quite intrigued, leaving Giles silent and peering intently.

“That’s quite funny, isn’t it?” Mary chuckled. “Do you think some of them do want to do it?” she wondered.

Do you think some of them do want to do it?

Despite Mary seemingly enjoying Open House more than she might have expected, she indicated her ultimate verdict was she preferred not to see the couple give non-monogamous alternatives a go.

“I must say I’m quite pleased, though,” she said. To which Giles deadpanned, stroking his chin: “It is the result we wanted, isn’t it?”

‘The result Giles and Mary wanted’ (Credit: Channel4.com)

How fans reacted

Amused observers were surprised to see Mary apparently enjoying what she was watching.

“Mary is enjoying #OpenHouse #Gogglebox,” wrote one Twitter user, adding an emoji with a tongue poking out.

Another onlooker tweeted: “Didn’t expect Mary to be into Open House! #Gogglebox.”

And a third person made use of a laughing emoji as they answered Mary’s question: “Think some people on Open House do wanna do anal #Gogglebox.”

Gogglebox next airs on Friday May 26 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

