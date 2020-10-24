Gogglebox’s special featured plenty of celebrity pairings last night, but not all made sense to viewers.

Friday (October 23) night’s episode, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, featured a number of famous faces mixed in with the regulars.

Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston featured alongside comedian Mo Gilligan and pal Babatunde Aleshe. Additionally, Craig David and KSI made appearances.

Comedian John Bishop and The Who singer Roger Daltrey were paired together, but left viewers confused over how they know each other.

John Bishop and Roger Daltrey confused Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox viewers think about the pair?

Watching John and Roger together had many viewers scratching their heads over how they pair knew each other. As a result, many took to Twitter to share their confusion.

roger daltrey and john bishop on gogglebox are the most random pairing . just another day in the simulation — n (@WlLDERS) October 23, 2020

John Bishop is good friends with Roger Daltry? Yeah right & Jamie Redknapp wears Sketchers!!!! Gogglebox have a word — jan webb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JanJannienannie) October 23, 2020

Is that Roger Daltrey of The Who with John Bishop? That’s totally random but utterly brilliant #Gogglebox — shane gladstone (@shane_gladstone) October 23, 2020

One viewer even questioned if the pair could be related.

I missed how some of the celebs are paired up on Gogglebox. John Bishop and is that Roger Daltrey? They look kinda alike so maybe they’re related? — Mazzy K (@MazzyK) October 23, 2020

Others called the match-up “weird”.

However, the pairing was defended by one viewer. He explained: “I see people are talking about John Bishop on #Gogglebox; he may have a Scouse-type accent but he’s lived amongst the wealthy of Cheshire for pretty much all of his privileged life.

“It’s not surprising to see that he’s a chum of Roger Daltrey.”

David Mitchell and his wife Victoria Coren Mitchell also featured on the Gogglebox special (Credit: Channel 4)

What else happened on Gogglebox?

During Friday night’s episode of Gogglebox on Channel 4, viewers were treated to a saucy confession from Marina.

The elderly star admitted to having had sex in the shower, which shocked many.

As the pair watched Gino D’Acampo on Family Fortunes, the contestants on the show were asked to name things you do in the shower. The top answer was ‘sing’ and ‘wash your hair’ appeared on the list.

One of the contestants suggested ‘make love’ might be an answer, and it got best pals Mary and Marina talking.

Mary said: “I’ve never made love in the shower, have you?”

Marina joked: “Yeah, oh yeah!”

However, Marina then explained: “When we was in Palma Nova, mind. Wouldn’t do it in this country. It was happy hour!”

