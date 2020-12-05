Gogglebox viewers left gushing as Shaun Malone’s baby son appears on show

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone had viewers in bits last night (Friday December 4) when he introduced his new baby son Louis.

And viewers couldn’t handle the cuteness overload.

Little Louis was the star of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened when Louis appeared with Shaun on Gogglebox?

Shaun and partner Jade had baby Louis in July of this year, but he had yet to appear on camera.

However, 25-year-old Shaun rectified that by introducing the tot to the nation.

Shaun cooed at Louis, who looked super cute in a blue romper suit, as he bounced him on his lap.

Read more: Gogglebox: Ingrown toenail removal scenes leave viewers and stars horrified

Alongside the proud parent were Shaun’s mum and dad, Tom and Julie.

Julie said: “Aaaah, he’s here!” while Tom said: “Big man Louie!”

Awww the smiles for grandad malone #Gogglebox — Vicky Patel (@vickypatel_) December 4, 2020

@C4Gogglebox sorry watching on catch-up tonight after #ImACeleb final – what a beautiful baby boy @TheMalonesGB you must be so proud 👶 #Gogglebox — anne hewson (@AnneHewson) December 4, 2020

Awww looks like his grandad Malone there #gogglebox — 🇳🇬Uzoamaka🇳🇬 (@TashAmaka) December 4, 2020

What did Gogglebox viewers say?

It wasn’t long before Gogglebox’s army of fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the appearance.

“Sorry watching on catch-up tonight after #ImACeleb final – what a beautiful baby boy @TheMalonesGB,” one said.

Aww the smiles for granddad Malone.

“You must be so proud.”

Another gushed: “Aww the smiles for granddad Malone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little louis (@minimalone2020)

When was little Louis born?

Shaun announced little Louis’ arrival on Instagram back in July.

The tot – who weighed 8lbs 12oz on arrival – was shown wearing a baby blue romper looking peaceful and happy.

Shaun captioned the image: “Hello world,” followed by a wave emoji.

Mary and Giles accused This Morning’s Phillip Schofield of being ‘rude’ (Credit: Channel 4)

That was rude!

Last night also saw Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary accuse Phillip Schofield of being rude to chef James Martin.

On This Morning earlier this week, James cooked a winter soup for Phillip.

When Phillip said it had a “skid mark” in it, the Goggleboxers couldn’t believe their ears.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner addresses speculation after fans question what was underneath her dressing gown

“That was rude,” Giles said.

And when James said he has to get up at 5am “for this”, Pete Sandiford said: “Yeah and he wishes he hadn’t bothered!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.