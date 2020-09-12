Gogglebox viewers were ecstatic to see the show return to Channel 4 last night (September 11).

This is the 16th series of the much-loved show, and with it came some new additions.

The Walker family are a new addition to Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers had mixed opinions on the two new families

The first episode saw two new families gracing the Gogglebox show, but not all viewers were happy to see new faces.

Some were dismayed to see new families added to the show – the Baggs family and the Walker family.

One viewer tweeted: “New family alert…not sure yet.”

Please STOP bringing in new families.

Another added: “Regarding the new families… if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

A third said: “Please STOP bringing in new families. There’s enough on there and we don’t need anymore!”

One of the new families on Gogglebox was the Baggs family (Credit: Channel 4)

What did other Gogglebox viewers say?

However, some viewers defended the new additions. One viewer tweeted: “If you don’t like new families, you’re not really giving them a chance from the off!

“They were all new families once, quite frankly, I’m OK with the whole programme because I genuinely love it and welcome it’s return.”

Another echoed their thoughts, and said: “How are people not liking the new family you lot are miserable I swear they are adorable and funny.”

Googlebox viewers were thrilled to see Mary and Marina return (Credit: Channel4)

Gogglebox viewers welcome Mary and Marina back

Many viewers were happy to see some familiar faces return, including elderly pals Mary and Marina. One viewer tweeted: “Awww so glad to see Mary and Marina.”

Another said: “Glad to see Mary and Marina on good form and back on #Gogglebox tonight!”

Another shared: “It was so good to see Mary and Marina on @C4Gogglebox tonight. I’ve missed them.”

One added: “I am so chuffed to see that Mary and Marina are happy and well!!!”

Gogglebox returns on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

