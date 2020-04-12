Gogglebox viewers beg for extra episodes during lockdown

Gogglebox - Your Country Needs You! Viewers have been pleading with Channel 4 to serve up more episodes of the show through the coronavirus pandemic.

We need this programme more than ever right now.

The Gogglebox gang are keeping our spirits up (Credit: Channel 4)

Already Friday night appointment television for many, the show made by TV addicts for TV addicts has become even more precious during lockdown.

Many fans have said how much it's cheering their spirits while stuck at home.

#Gogglebox I've watched this week's Gogglebox early Sat morning and laughed more than I've laughed in years! 😂What a brilliant episode to cheer us all up whilst we're stuck at home. pic.twitter.com/eoODJvXQJu — Susan (@SusanStainthor2) April 11, 2020

This programme alone has done more for lifting my spirit and keeping me laughing! Thank you #Gogglebox — Mason Red (@Hellygreenie) April 10, 2020

👏👏👏 thank you #Gogglebox team - we need this programme more than ever right now. — daisygolightly (@daisygolightly1) April 11, 2020

No thank you Tania, #Gogglebox bought a bit of happiness & laughter into our home tonight and probably into thousands more homes. I applaud you the crew and cast, thanks ever so much.👍🙏❤️ — micky (@m2odo) April 4, 2020

More, more, more!

And we need - no, deserve - more than one episode a week.

Gary on Twitter echoed many fans thoughts as he said: "Request ! While we in lockdown I think we should have @C4Gogglebox on more than once we week. We need more laughs."

Given the phenomenal amount of work and time that goes into producing the weekly episode of Gogglebox, it seems pretty unlikely the team could do more - especially in such restrictive circumstances.

But we have passed on everyone's pleas!

Gogglebox fans demand MORE! (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox will be back next Friday, April 17 at 9pm.

Would you like extra episodes of Gogglebox during lockdown?

