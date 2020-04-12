The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Gogglebox viewers beg for extra episodes during lockdown

It's giving the nation some much need laughs

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Gogglebox - Your Country Needs You! Viewers have been pleading with Channel 4 to serve up more episodes of the show through the coronavirus pandemic.

We need this programme more than ever right now.

The Gogglebox gang are keeping our spirits up (Credit: Channel 4)

Already Friday night appointment television for many, the show made by TV addicts for TV addicts has become even more precious during lockdown.

Many fans have said how much it's cheering their spirits while stuck at home.

More, more, more!

And we need - no, deserve - more than one episode a week.

Gary on Twitter echoed many fans thoughts as he said: "Request ! While we in lockdown I think we should have @C4Gogglebox on more than once we week. We need more laughs."

Read more: The Goggleboxers and viewers slam the Kardashian sisters' behaviour

Given the phenomenal amount of work and time that goes into producing the weekly episode of Gogglebox, it seems pretty unlikely the team could do more - especially in such restrictive circumstances.

But we have passed on everyone's pleas!

Gogglebox fans demand MORE! (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox assures viewers over the cast's safety

Gogglebox will be back next Friday, April 17 at 9pm.

Would you like extra episodes of Gogglebox during lockdown?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

