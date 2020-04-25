The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Gogglebox viewer contacts police accusing show of 'breaking' social distancing rules

People from different households were seen together

Gogglebox viewers were told by an announcer before the Channel 4 show began that all its stars were following social distancing guidelines.

"Don’t worry. Everyone on Gogglebox is following social distancing guidelines," the announcer said.

But many viewers were quick to point out that people from different households were mixing on the show.

Read more: Gogglebox will continue filming during coronavirus outbreak

Ellie and Izzi were together on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

People from different households are not supposed to spend time together unless it is essential.

Izzi and Ellie Warner had previously been complying with the guidelines - with Ellie's boyfriend appearing in her sister's place.

But the sisters, who do not live together, have been back together for the last two weeks.

One viewer wrote to them on Twitter: "It was great seeing you back together last night but how can you manage it when your [sic] told not to be going visiting etc???"

The sisters were seen joking around with a book on sexual positions.

This book on sexual positions got a laugh from the Leeds sisters (Credit: Channel 4)

And while Sid Siddiqui was not on the show because of the social distancing rule, his sons were.

Baasit and Umar were seen on the sofa together despite the fact they do not live together.

Read more: Gogglebox fans baffled as Izzi Warner replaced by sister Ellie's boyfriend

The Siddiqui brothers do not live together (Credit: Channel 4)

Breaking the rules

Some participants are following the rules. Lee Riley and Jenny Newby are still together after deciding to spend lockdown in the same residence.

"Wonder if the police could help as to why gogglebox doesn't have to follow these rules."

Gogglebox crews have installed stationary cameras in the stars' rooms so that the crew do not have to be there.

But many viewers were still unhappy with what they saw.

One copied in West Midlands Police as he wrote: "Hey guys, wonder if the police could help as to why gogglebox doesn't have to follow these rules."

Another wrote: "I know Channel 4 think it is good enough to say everyone is keeping social distancing when they clearly are not.

"It's a joke, when people are missing their families and friends."

Gogglebox laughs

Meanwhile there were some viewers who praised the show for bringing a bit of cheer during tough times.

One viewer tweeted: "Another great show. All the Gogglebox families are keeping us smiling and laughing through this awful time."

Do you think they are breaking the rules or did you enjoy the show regardless? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you thought.

