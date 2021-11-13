Gogglebox viewers appeared outraged as the show featured a “traumatising” baby kangaroo scene on Friday night (November 12).

The popular Channel 4 show came under fire following a segment from Netflix series Animal.

During the scene, the Gogglebox cast watched on as the show documented a kangaroo and her baby.

Gogglebox viewers complained over last night’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox hit with complaints

The Netflix series started with a baby kangaroo being welcomed into the world.

However, the joey was left to fend for himself after his mum’s pouch became occupied 15 months later.

The kangaroo welcomed another child before danger struck on the animals.

Read more: Gogglebox: Mary divides fans after ‘jumping down’ husband Giles’ throat

Later on, the kangaroos were chased by a pack of dingos looking for food.

As they bounced off for safety, the mother kangaroo appeared to be having trouble.

Her newest baby began to fall from her pouch.

The Gogglebox cast were horrified over the scene (Credit: Channel 4)

The traumatic scene ended as the dingo caught and attacked the baby kangaroo.

The Gogglebox cast appeared devastated over the scene as many shrieked in horror.

Izzi Warner screamed: “Oh no, the baby is going to fall out! It’s going to fall out!”

Read more: Gogglebox star Jenny Newby mistakes condom for chocolate and leaves fans in hysterics

In addition, Helena Worthington shouted: “Oh mum don’t look!”

Peter Sandiford added: “Well that is charming, you fall out your mum’s pouch she’s like ‘I’m off!'”

Meanwhile, viewers of Gogglebox appeared just as horrified.

Why in every single bloody episode of #gogglebox is there a nature programme with some poor animal running for its life — Sam (@SaintSam18) November 12, 2021

Hi @Channel4 can you please stop showing animal kills on gogglebox. #gogglebox — B (@Bruscot80) November 12, 2021

Getting fed up of animals being killed or eaten with no warning!!!! It's not entertainment , #gogglebox — Lou (@Lou06302480) November 12, 2021

Left the room screaming ‘turn the volume down, I don’t want to see’ during the kangaroo carnage because nobody needs that on a Friday night #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/Sx5IvHbzVb — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 12, 2021

People getting “traumatised” and making a big deal over #Gogglebox showing nature be nature are something else. Animals hunt. Some times babies do get eaten. Its the animal kingdom, its the way it was before we came along and the way it will be after. — MrBruceMan (@MrBruceMan1) November 13, 2021

How did viewers respond?

Many took to Twitter to complain, with one raging: “@Channel4 STOP PUTTING THE HORRIBLE ANIMAL DEATHS ON #Gogglebox #channel4 #kangaroo.”

A second shared: “[Bleep] sake I wish they’d stop making us watch natural history programmes via #Gogglebox. I deliberately don’t watch them because of the murder and tragedy and yet here I am watching a baby kangaroo being eaten by dingos.”

Another agreed: “Completely agree. It puts me off watching @C4Gogglebox.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Hair and slimy stuff and baby kangaroo massacre. Oh [bleep] I’m traumatised. #Gogglebox.”

It’s not entertainment!

Furthermore, a fourth commented: “Getting fed up of animals being killed or eaten with no warning!!!! It’s not entertainment, #Gogglebox.”

A fifth tweeted: “Hi @Channel4 can you please stop showing animal kills on Gogglebox. #Gogglebox.”

However, one pointed out: “People getting ‘traumatised’ and making a big deal over #Gogglebox showing nature be nature are something else. Animals hunt.

“It’s the animal kingdom, it’s the way it was before we came along and the way it will be after.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.