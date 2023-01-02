Gogglebox is on TONIGHT as Channel 4 makes huge format change

Channel 4’s Gogglebox is back for a festive special tonight (January 2) and it’s set to be a bumper episode.

The nation’s favourite armchair critics will be casting their eyes over the year’s biggest Christmas TV shows.

Yes, on a Monday – talk about confusing!

Gogglebox has undergone a big scheduling change (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox is on tonight

The beloved Channel 4 stars will watch a host of classic movies, exciting new dramas and some of telly’s biggest traditional festive treats.

To make things extra special, the show will be a bumper 90-minutes long, which marks a big departure from the normal hour-long episode.

It marks a major change for the show, which usually airs on Friday nights and welcomes fans into the weekend.

It follows the first Christmas special that aired over the festive period.

Marcus and Mica quit Gogglebox

Meanwhile, two Gogglebox favourites won’t be making an appearance on the show as the year goes on.

Marcus and Mica have announced in December that they had quit the show.

They told fans in an emotional message on Instagram: “We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey!

“You guys are the bestest of the best. We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.”

The show – and Lee and Jenny – is back on January 2 at 9pm (Credit: Channel 4)

They continued: “To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life.

“And lastly, to all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the programme’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a damn search engine.

“We love youuuuuuu. Marky & Big Meesh.” [Sic]

The Gogglebox Festive Special airs January 2 at 9pm on Channel 4.

