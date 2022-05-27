Gogglebox stars Sue and Steve have fast become our favourite couple on the show.

They’re among the newest members of the Gogglebox cast, but that hasn’t stopped them hilariously ripping on lots of TV from the get-go.

So what do we know about the couple?

Read on and we’ll tell you!

The married couple are fairly new to the show, but have settled right in (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

Who are Gogglebox stars Sue and Steve?

Over the course of nearly 10 years, the show hasn’t just been a success, it’s also made superstars out of its cast.

From the eccentric Giles and Mary to the Siddiquis, Amira and Iqra and the Vens, the show’s participants have left us in tears, fits of laughter and shouting at the screen.

And we’re about to add relative newcomers Sue and Steve to that list of fab families.

Sue and Steve Sheehan are a married couple from south London.

They’re both 65 years old.

And while information on their family is thin on the ground, we do know they have two daughters and a young grandson called Roman.

In fact, all the gang recently headed out to The Pig Hotel for lunch to celebrate Sue and Steve’s “first-born” daughter Leah’s 40th birthday.

And they posted a lovely family photo on Instagram, too!

When did Sue and Steve join Gogglebox?

The pair joined the Channel 4 show during series 14, in 2019, and even received their own BAFTA after the show’s Reality and Constructed Factual Award win this year.

Posing proudly with their gong, smiling from ear to ear, the couple simply wrote: “We are BAFTA winners.”

From pant-bursting Bridgerton commentary to red-wine fuelled hilarity, the couple has proved a fantastic addition to the show.

And their decor is absolutely to die for!

Despite their obvious charm and popularity, the couple are notoriously private.

In a Twitter video to introduce them, we saw them sipping red wine as they settled down in front of the box.

They’ve even joined Instagram, posting pictures of Steve in a Vietnam helicopter!

Don’t worry though, they were visiting the Huey Experience, as seen on Channel 4’s Hunted, and the couple stayed firmly on the ground.

Where do Gogglebox stars Sue and Steve live?

Now, as you can imagine, the exact locations of the Gogglebox cast are generally kept under very strict wraps.

That said, Sue and Steve Gogglebox live in south London.

Sue and Steve from Gogglebox: What jobs do they do?

Super-laid back Sue is semi-retired, and Steve is a black cab driver.

But that doesn’t stop them enjoying holidays to Dubai and the odd meal #outout, according to their Instagram.

Sue and Steve have been making us laugh since 2019 (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

How much is their incredible house worth?

As you can probably tell from the decor we see on screen – that black lacquered cabinet is to die for – Sue and Steve have got fabulous taste.

And that taste, it seems, extends to the whole property.

According to The Tab, Sue and Steve’s house is worth a cool £717,430.

They’re not surprised the house is worth so much, though. Says the site: “It just looks so fancy!”

Thanks to the small glimpses we see on screen, we know exactly what they mean!

Gogglebox is on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

