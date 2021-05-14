Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have left fans devastated ahead of tonight’s series finale.

The caravan besties have become firm favourites with viewers since joining the Channel 4 reality series back in 2014.

In their latest post, the pair announced the news the series is coming to an end tonight (May 14).

What did Jenny and Lee say?

The duo were seen in Lee’s caravan as they broke the news to their Instagram followers.

In the clip, Lee said: “Happy Friday everyone!”

Jenny replied: “And sad Friday… it’s our last one.”

Lee added: “It’s our last filming week this week, so we’re filming today.”

Jenny then declared: “I’m going home soon!”

Meanwhile, in the caption, the pair wrote: “Have a great Friday everyone last week of filming for us of series 17.”

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have left fans devastated (Credit: Channel 4)

And fans were left gutted by the news!

One wrote: “Oh no… don’t go, you are the highlight of my week.”

In addition, a second said: “Awww I’ll miss watching you both on a Friday night when it’s finished up.”

What am I going to do without you on a Friday night?

A third added: “Noooo that went too quick.”

Furthermore, another penned: “What am I going to do without you on a Friday night?”

A fifth shared: “Love you two – the only reason I watch.”

The duo are firm favourites with viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have the Gogglebox stars been up to?

Meanwhile, the announcement comes shortly after the finale of BBC’s Line of Duty.

Jenny and Lee were hooked on the popular police drama, which was regular aired on the Channel 4 show.

During the series, Jenny had been jotting down all her theories about the mysterious “fourth man” in a notebook.

However, she was horrified to find out that the crime heavyweight was none other than bumbling DS Ian Buckells.

She shared her disappointment during the show’s finale episode, saying he was merely a “scapegoat”.

Furthermore, she also furiously ripped up some pages in her notebook.

Gogglebox airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm

