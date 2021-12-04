Friday night pick-me-up show Gogglebox brought the laughter last night (December 3) as Tom Malone Sr delivered a withering putdown and Mary was told off by Giles.

And it was all courtesy of Miriam Margolyes, as the Goggleboxers watched her in episode three of Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland – as she chomped on a whole raw red onion.

Onion-gate

Miriam likes to eat an onion for breakfast every day and she asked co-traveller Alan Cumming and onion farmer Euan to join her.

Alan said to Miriam, as he prepared to take a bite from his onion: “Moving onto the sexual benefits of eating onions Miriam…”

Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes with farmer Euan at the Pittormie Fruit Farm in Cupar as they comp on raw onion (Credit: Channel 4)

Giles ticks off Mary

Giles, watching with wife Mary, questioned: “Aphrodisiac?”

The usually prim and proper Mary replied: “Well, that’s about the only sexual benefit there could be, isn’t it? You wouldn’t use it as a lubricant or anything?”

Giles then chastised her: “Mary, please, have some sense of decorum.”

Meanwhile, Alan continued: “An aphrodisiac, it increases libido and strength in the reproductive organs.”

We all then watched for what seemed like a lifetime as Miriam, Alan and Euan all munched on their onions – with a side of cheese – in silence.

Gogglebox stars the Malones weren’t impressed with the onion eating segment (Credit: Channel 4.com)

What did Gogglebox star Tom Malone say?

Giles continued: “Bit of a conversation stopper, isn’t it?

“How long are we going to watch them munching onions?”

Then Gogglebox legend Tom Malone Sr appeared, succinctly pointing out what everyone at home watching the Gogglebox stars watch Miriam and Alan were thinking…

“What has TV come to, we are watching three people eating f**king onions,” he dead-panned.

And the comment had viewers in hysterics with one commenting, “I’m watching people watching people eating onions on telly. *sigh*” and another noting, “TV in 2021 is now watching people watch other people eat raw onions with a piece of cheese.”

A third pointed out: “You may think it’s madness you are watching three people eating an onion, but I’m watching three people watch three people eating an onion.”

And yet we all carried on watching it – and how many of us had a cheeky bite out of an onion this morning, we wonder…?

