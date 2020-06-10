Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr hits back at claims the show is 'scripted'

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has hit back at speculation the Channel 4 show is "scripted."

The 26-year-old dancer addressed the rumours on Instagram Stories, telling fans it's simply "their opinion on stuff."

Tom hit back while taking part in an Instagram Q&A with his followers yesterday (June 9).

When a fan asked if the show was scripted, he said: "If Gogglebox was scripted I wouldn't sound so stupid half the time.

"It's not scripted, it's just me and my family chatting [bleep]. The same with the other families - it's just their opinion on stuff."

Tom and his family first appeared on Gogglebox for the fourth series back in 2014.

Tom Malone Jr says the Channel 4 show 'isn't scripted' (Credit: Channel 4)

Beyond the Gogglebox couch

Last month, the Manchester lad stunned fans after posting a throwback snap of himself on Twitter, with some subsequently claiming he looked completely different.

He shared the photo alongside a picture of himself now, writing: "Do these two pictures even look like the same person?"

The first showed the TV star with a shaven hair and a beard, while the second was of a baby-faced Tom Jr sporting a huge quiff and a smooth face.

Fans couldn't believe the difference, with one writing: "It's like the good twin and the bad twin."

Do these two pictures even look like the same person? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ml8un4ROPb — Gogglebox Tom Jr (@TomMaloneJr) May 16, 2020

A second also commented: "You look a bit more like your dad now I suppose."

Tom Jr has also been keeping fans updated on life in lockdown with a series of hilarious Tik Tok videos.

In one funny clip, Tom challenged their dog Bob to stay in a room with a plate of treats without eating them.

Unfortunately, as soon as Bob was confident Tom was out of sight, he began to chomp away.

