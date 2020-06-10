Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr hits back at claims the show is 'scripted'

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has hit back at speculation the Channel 4 show is "scripted."
The 26-year-old dancer addressed the rumours on Instagram Stories, telling fans it's simply "their opinion on stuff."
Read more: Phillip Schofield reveals hilarious moment Prince Philip called him an 'idiot'
Tom hit back while taking part in an Instagram Q&A with his followers yesterday (June 9).
When a fan asked if the show was scripted, he said: "If Gogglebox was scripted I wouldn't sound so stupid half the time.
"It's not scripted, it's just me and my family chatting [bleep]. The same with the other families - it's just their opinion on stuff."
Tom and his family first appeared on Gogglebox for the fourth series back in 2014.
Read more: Eamonn Holmes shares update after having 'nasty abscess' in his tooth removed
Beyond the Gogglebox couch
Last month, the Manchester lad stunned fans after posting a throwback snap of himself on Twitter, with some subsequently claiming he looked completely different.
He shared the photo alongside a picture of himself now, writing: "Do these two pictures even look like the same person?"
The first showed the TV star with a shaven hair and a beard, while the second was of a baby-faced Tom Jr sporting a huge quiff and a smooth face.
Fans couldn't believe the difference, with one writing: "It's like the good twin and the bad twin."
A second also commented: "You look a bit more like your dad now I suppose."
Tom Jr has also been keeping fans updated on life in lockdown with a series of hilarious Tik Tok videos.
Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!
In one funny clip, Tom challenged their dog Bob to stay in a room with a plate of treats without eating them.
Unfortunately, as soon as Bob was confident Tom was out of sight, he began to chomp away.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.