Stephen Webb from Gogglebox let slip that he celebrated his 50th birthday, and fans couldn’t believe his age.

Stephen shared an image on Instagram that let slip his milestone, and, subsequently, viewers were gobsmacked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #gogglebox Stephen (@stephengwebb1971)

What did Stephen Webb from Gogglebox say about his birthday?

Stephen shared an image on the social media site that featured his cute pooch sitting next to a large jar of sweets.

On it was written: “Happy 50th birthday Stephen”.

Read more: Gogglebox 2021: Stephen Webb stuns viewers as he looks ‘completely different’ after weight loss and makeover

Stephen then added: “@kylieamey25 you should have said the parcel was a birthday present.

“I’ve already opened it! @sams_sweetsnshakes.”

He was obviously unaware it was meant for his birthday and opened the sweets anyway.

We don’t blame him!

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb left fans in hysterics with his quip about Meghan Markle (Credit: C4)

How did fans react to Stephen’s birthday?

After Stephen revealed his special birthday, fans showered him with compliments and were floored that he was 50.

“You are 50???” one fan asked. “Wtf, I would barely put you at 40!!! Looking fabulous.”

Another said: “You look fantastic for 50!

Would never [have] said you were that old… have a great day.

“Would never [have] said you were that old… have a great day.”

A third wrote: “Happy 50th… you don’t look it.”

Finally, a fourth commented: “Happy birthday Stephen.

“You don’t look a day over 30 have a lovely day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #gogglebox Stephen (@stephengwebb1971)

What was Stephen’s other piece of news?

In another post, he shared with fans more exciting news.

Furthermore, he’s off on an adventure with husband and Gogglebox partner Daniel Lustig.

Read more: Gogglebox star Stephen Webb slammed for ‘cruel’ comments to husband Daniel

Pictured inside a VW Camper Van, Stephen said: “And so the adventure begins! Onwards to the wedding of the year @lustig75 @lornasigward.”