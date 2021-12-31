Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford’s cute bond with brother Pete’s wife Paige

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford seems to share a very close bond with her brother Pete’s wife.

Every week Pete and Sophie entertain viewers with their shenanigans.

However, Pete’s wife, Paige Yeomans, prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

Despite not being on the show with the pair, it doesn’t seem to have stopped Paige from forming a close bond with Sophie.

Sophie Sandiford and her brother, Pete, share a very close bond (Credit: Channel 4)

Earlier this year, Sophie took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Paige.

The adorable snap showed the two gorgeous ladies cuddling up to Pete and flashing big smiles at the camera.

The Gogglebox star captioned the picture: “My best friends forever @sandifordpete @paigeyeomans_”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Sandiford (@sophiesandiford1)

Pete has also alluded to a close friendship between the three of them.

In 2020, Pete first broke the news that he had a girlfriend in a post on Instagram.

He captioned the snap: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend. This was taken last year FYI.”

Meanwhile, Pete marked his six-month wedding anniversary last month.

Pete recently welcomed his first child (Credit: Channel 4)

He posted a picture from his wedding day walking along the seafront with his wife.

Sophie once again showed her fondness for Pete’s other half, telling the pair she “loves” them both in a heartwarming comment.

“Can’t believe how quick it’s gone! Second best day ever (after Jimmy’s birthday, of course) love you both xxx”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Sandiford (@sandifordpete)

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy year for Pete. After tying the knot, his wife, Paige, welcomed their first child in September.

Pete later went on to introduce little baby Jimmy to the world on Instagram in a sweet post.

He wrote: “Jimmy wishing his dad a happy birthday!”

