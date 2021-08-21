Gogglebox star Shirley Griffiths has stunned her fans by wearing a blonde wig on Instagram.

Shirley, who appears on the Channel 4 show with her husband David, swapped her blonde cropped spiked hairdo for a long bleach blonde wig.

Dave, 65, posted a snap to their shared Instagram page as Shirley posed in the wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Griffiths (@dave_shirl_gogglebox)

Gogglebox star Shirley Griffiths

The photo was captioned: “Lady of mystery our Shirley Gogglebox.”

Read more: Gogglebox star Lee Riley pays touching tribute to mum on Instagram on 80th birthday

In the picture, Shirley is pouting with her hands on her hips.

She’s wearing a black dress and a straw hat on top of the wig.

Dave and Shirley Griffiths on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Their followers loved the look, with someone mistaking Shirley for Lady Gaga.

One person commented: “Christ Shirl I thought it was Lady Gaga.”

Another wrote: “You suit the long hair Shirley!”

A third said: “Love the new look Shirl.”

Another added: “You look gorgeous I had to look twice.”

Gogglebox fans loved Shirley’s wig (Credit: Channel 4)

Fellow Gogglebox star Ellie Warner said: “I almost didn’t recognise her.”

Meanwhile, others compared Shirley to Debbie Harry.

I thought you were Debbie Harry for a minute there, until I looked at the username.

One said: “Thought it was Debbie Harry.”

Another added: “I thought you were Debbie Harry for a minute there, until I looked at the username ahaha.”

One wrote: “Debbie Harry vibes.”

Many people compared Shirley to Debbie Harry (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Gogglebox back?

Gogglebox is apparently set to return to our screens next month.

However, Channel 4 has not confirmed when the show will be back.

Read more: When is Gogglebox back? Channel 4 viewers are desperate for series 18

Many fans told Shirley and Dave that they can’t wait for them to return.

One person said on Instagram, “Can’t wait for your return to Gogglebox my favourite show,” while another added, “Looking forward to seeing you both back in September.”

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.