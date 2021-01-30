Beloved Gogglebox star Sandra Martin has landed herself a brand new job.

Amazon recently announced that it is launching a rival to Simon Cowell’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Sandra Martin has a new job (Credit: Splashnews)

Amazon announces BGT rival

The show is titled Now That’s Entertainment and is fronted by Craig Stevens.

“Amazon and the producers are hellbent on making this show a huge hit. BGT is a ratings giant so it’s little wonder they have raided their former stable for stars to be judges,” a source told Mirror Online in January.

Previous BGT winners Richard Jones and George Sampson had already been announced as judges alongside X Factor’s Sam Bailey.

But now, Sandra has revealed that Amazon has picked her as their fourth and final judge.

“I feel like I’m really coming up in the world again,” she told The Sun. “It’s the kind of opportunity I’ve been dreaming off and it’s a far cry from the kind of world that the homeless me was living in.”

It’s been a tough year for Sandra (Credit: Splashnews)

Sandra Martin had a tough 2020

The news comes after a rough year for the Channel 4 star.

In 2020, Sandra lost six family members to Covid.

As a result, she spent much of the year grieving in private.

“In June, I got phone call saying that my sister in law Shirley was gravely ill with COVID,” she told The Sun. “My brother Lee and I had always been close and I desperately wanted to be by his side.

“Sadly, Shirley passed away. I made the decision to get a two-bedroom flat in London. In June this year, I’ll be moving again to a new flat nearer my other children.”

Sandra’s struggled with her finances (Credit: ITV)

Sandra, who became a Gogglebox fan favourite, first broke her silence over the loss of her family members in June last year.

She told Metro: “She did have underlying health issues before she passed away and my brother, who is now in self-isolation is absolutely devastated by it. When I found out I started to cry. My daughter told me to pack my bags so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment.”

She added: “My friend’s dad died first, then my brother’s wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?”

