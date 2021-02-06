Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has sparked worry among his fans after showing off a black eye.

Pete, 26, snapped a picture of a nasty shiner before sharing it with his 268,000 followers on Instagram.

The telly star, who appears on the hit C4 show with his sister Sophie, has also been vague about how he got it.

But Pete is quick to point out that his famous sibling isn’t responsible!

In the social media selfie, Pete can be seen frowning at the camera. He added cartoon sunglasses and joked: “The thug life wouldn’t accept me.”

Pete captioned the shot: “Unexpected flying debris one, Pedro Nil. Promise it wasn’t @sophiesandiford1.”

Fans have been quick to comment, especially as Pete hasn’t given a full explanation about how he got it.

One wrote: “Oh bless you!! Hope you’re okay.”

Another echoed: “Hope you’re OK. Looks sore!”

A third posted: “Oh no! What happened?”

Pete and Sophie are favourites among fans (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford: When did he join the show?

Pete, who lives in Blackpool, has starred on Gogglebox alongside sister Sophie since 2018.

Both he and Sophie reportedly receive £1,500 a month to appear on the Channel 4 show.

They have also kept their full-time jobs, with Pete working in insurance and Sophie as a shop window dresser.

Last November, however, Pete found himself in hot water after appearing on the show in a leather mini-skirt.

The star was seen hobbling across the living room in the skirt, a basqué and fishnets tights.

Pete sparked complains in November 2020 (Credit: C4)

As Sophie burst into laughter, Pete declared: “Oh my God, I’m going to have to take these heels off – how do women wear this [bleep]?

“I look like a [bleep]head, honestly – this outfit says: ‘I’m getting [bleep] tonight.”

Television watchdog Ofcom reportedly received 10 complaints from viewers that week.

A spokesman told The Sun at the time that the complaints “were mainly about alleged homophobic comments”.

When will Gogglebox return?

The launch date for the 17th series has just been confirmed and it will be back this month.

Pete and Sophie will be returning to their sofa, along with favourites including Lee Riley and Jenny Newby.

When asked when she will be back, Sophie had previously told fans to expect the show back in February.

And in a Christmas message to fans, Lee and Jenny declared: “We’ll be back in February!”

Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 on Friday, February 26.

