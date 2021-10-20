Gogglebox star Paige Deville reveals ‘nasty’ abuse from online trolls after leaving the show

Former Gogglebox star Paige Deville has revealed she received “nasty” abuse from trolls after she left the hit Channel 4 show.

The 25-year-old shocked fans she quit the programme last month.

And now she has opened up about the abuse she received for doing so.

Paige Deville from Gogglebox has revealed ‘nasty abuse’ from trolls (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Paige say about the abuse after leaving Gogglebox?

Paige said to Birmingham Live that she received some positive messages from fans.

But there were also some terrible ones, too.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers ‘chuffed’ as Michael Sheen is announced as latest star

“I also received a lot of hate,” she said, “really nasty stuff. One person said ‘just kill yourself.’ I have lots of hateful messages like that.

“This is why I spoke out like I did about the lack of aftercare support shown by Channel 4 bosses. You need advice and support to deal with it. I am not a celebrity just a normal person and it is difficult.”

Paige Deville sensationally quit Gogglebox last month (Credit: C4)

Why did Paige feel “let down”?

Paige went on to say that she’s “quite a strong person” and can deal with it the majority of the abuse.

However, she admitted that there were times when she felt “let down”.

“Some people may not be in such a good place mentally and it could send them into a very dark place,” she added.

ED! has gone to Channel 4 for comment.

These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show. I have never been so happy and free since deciding to leave & that chapter is now closed but felt I have had to justify myself as people are still commenting.

BE KIND ,always xx — Paige Deville (@Paige_deville) October 19, 2021

What else happened to Paige after leaving the show?

Paige blamed her exit on the “long hours of filming, restrictiveness” and “lack of aftercare support”.

Her departure shocked fans, but also celebs too.

Read more: Gogglebox: Paige Deville brands her mum a ‘disgrace’ after show exit

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder called her a “snowflake”, a comment which Paige responded to.

“In regards to Shaun, that’s exactly what I meant by support to deal with trolls like you,” she said on Twitter.

She also urged trolls to “be kind”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”