Gogglebox star Mary on how the Channel 4 show ‘improved’ her marriage to Giles

Gogglebox star Mary Killen once revealed how the show had “improved” her marriage to husband Giles Wood.

The couple have become firm fan favourites thanks to their bickering nature.

And Mary previously revealed that the show had actually brought them closer together.

Mary and Giles are quite the characters on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Mary from Gogglebox say about her marriage?

In an interview with The Oldie earlier this year, Mary explained how the couple have been brought closer.

“Since being on Gogglebox, our marriage has improved because we have time to talk to each other,” she said.

“Previously, I would get up at five or six and he’d get up at 10.

Read more: Gogglebox star Mary Killen once came ‘close to death’ after contracting disease

“At one o’clock, he would just be having breakfast. We didn’t overlap much. We’d have one waking hour in each other’s company.”

Now, thanks to the hit Channel 4 show’s 12-hours-a-week shooting schedule, they spend much more time together.

The eccentric couple love being on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

“National unity”

Giles, who now ‘creates art’ and Mary, who writes and contributes to magazines, thinks their decision to appear on the show was a smart move.

He said that in uncertain times, the series is something regular “which we’ve never had really”.

Mary also celebrated being on show and said it “breeds a sense of national unity”.

She said: “It’s a replacement family for people. They know we will be there on Friday at nine. And we’ll be watching telly just like them.”

Mary doesn’t mince her words (Credit: Channel 4)

What are the secrets to Giles and Mary’s popularity?

Giles and Mary’s adorable relationship has been a hit with fans.

And their bickering is at the forefront of their popularity.

As is their eccentricity.

From claiming that men “don’t giggle” to arguing over Prince Philip and his release from hospital, they’re never short of an opinion or three.

They also had viewers in hysterics over their comments about Nigella Lawson enjoying her food a bit “too much” last year.