Gogglebox star Kate Bottley tells fans to stop commenting on her weight

Former Gogglebox star Kate Bottley has been sharing some fabulous pictures of herself during lockdown.

Kate was a favourite on Gogglebox from 2014 to 2016 (Credit: Channel 4)

But she's hit back at followers on social media who have commented on her weight.

Her Instagram is awash with lots of fun snapshots of her life, from her work as a vicar, to wild swimming and interesting family dining!

The 45-year-old has also shared some glamorous shots of her in the garden wearing stunning vintage frocks.

But fans have inadvertently offended Kate a little by drawing attention to her figure, by commenting that she has lost weight.

And the mum of two gently tried to explain why they shouldn't make sure remarks.

Kate posted a shot of a maxi pink dress and wrote: "Tonight’s #vintage look for Aldi. This one from @toxicvintageclothing.co."

One fan wrote in admiration: "Gosh, you are so slim and lovely in that, wish I was."

The vicar entirely reasonably replied: "I know you think you’re being kind but comments about weight aren't ok.

"Slim’ isn’t necessarily healthier or more beautiful. I also don’t like anyone talking about my weight. (Ps you’re gorgeous, everyone is)."

To another fan, she replied in a now-deleted thread: "If it’s ok with you, I’d prefer it if you didn't comment on my weight."

Now that's how to calmly behave on social media when you are trying to explain what's inappropriate - Kate should give lessons.

Kate appeared on the Channel 4 series with husband Graham from 2014 until 2016.

