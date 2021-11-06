Gogglebox star Jenny Newby left viewers in stitches last night (November 5) after mistaking a condom for a chocolate bar.

Jenny made the hilarious blunder while watching the hit Netflix series You with best pal Lee Riley.

The friends sat agog as main character Joe Goldberg got saucy with neighbour Sherry Conrad.

Gogglebox star Jenny left Lee baffled after mistaking a condom for chocolate (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Jenny on Gogglebox last night?

With the heat rising, Sherry – played by US actress Shalita Grant – reached for a condom.

She then ripped the packet open with her teeth.

Read more: Gogglebox cast members Giles and Mary divide viewers with on-screen spat

But as the Gogglebox pals watched the kinky scene play out, Jenny said to Lee: “What’s she eating a chocolate bar for?”

Looking dumbfounded, Lee replied: “It’s a Johnny.”

The pals then fell about laughing as she told him: “Oh, I thought it was one of those chocolate bars!”

Sherry opened the condom with her teeth in You (Credit: Channel 4/Netflix)

What did Gogglebox fans say about Jenny’s mistake?

Fans found Jenny’s X-rated faux pas hilarious, with many jumping on Twitter to share their reactions.

One tweeted: “‘Why is she eating a chocolate bar’ Jenny, you’re mint! LOL #YouNetflix #Gogglebox.”

Another added: “A chocolate bar?! What are you like Jenny?! #Gogglebox.”

A third mused: “‘What’s she eating a chocolate bar for?’ That’s me done hahaha Jenny is classic! #Gogglebox.”

And a fourth posted crying with laughter emojis, saying: “Jenny thinking she’s eating a chocolate bar!”

Lee burst out laughing at Jenny’s x-rated blunder (Credit: Channel 4)

Jenny and Lee weren’t the only Gogglebox stars taken aback by the drama of You.

The programme follows the life of a stalker and bookshop manager called Joe, played by actor Penn Badgley.

Siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford looked pretty stunned by the racy scenes, which happened during a foursome.

At one point, Sophie gasped out loud and put her hand over her mouth. Pete, meanwhile, stared at their telly with wide eyes.

Sophie and Pete were shocked at the saucy scenes in You (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford looks unrecognisable as she debuts glamorous look

Sympathising, one viewer tweeted: “Feel sorry for the #Gogglebox cast as I would not want 2to watch You with my family.”

Chiming in, another said: “You is weird and don’t know how anyone could watch with their family members #Gogglebox.”

What else happened on the show?

Meanwhile, Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary divided viewers during Friday night’s episode.

The couple were settling down to watch TV together when they began to quarrel.

Mary then told Giles she would get him “sectioned”, which sparked a mixed reaction from fans of the C4 show.

Are you a fan of You? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.