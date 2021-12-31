Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has shared a super-cute snap of her two kids on Instagram.

The excited youngsters were pictured in front of their Christmas tree.

How old are Izzi Warner’s kids?

Izzi with her sister Ellie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Izzi, who appears with her sister Ellie on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, has two children.

She shares son Bobby, seven, and one-year-old daughter Bessie with her boyfriend Grant.

My little angels are so excited for Santa to come.

The mortgage advisor posted the sweet photograph of her children on Christmas Eve.

She wrote: “My little angels are so excited for Santa to come” with heart and festive emojis.

Both children were grinning from ear to ear.

They were also both sporting pyjamas with the words ‘ho, ho ho’ written across them.

Izzi, from Leeds, appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Ellie.

Filming at Ellie’s flat, the siblings are known for their unapologetic sense of humour.

What has Izzi said about them in the past?

In October Izzi, 27, paid tribute to her son on his seventh birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “Massive happy 7th birthday to my gorgeous boy!

“Seriously though where have the last seven years gone. Keep being the superstar that you are, we love you millions.”

Izzi also shared a sweet snap of herself posing alongside her lookalike child.

Her fans were quick to react to the heartwarming mother-son moment, with one responding: “Goodness 7!!?? How have those years passed! Beautiful boy have the happiest of birthdays xx.”

Izzi announced the safe arrival of her second child on Instagram last year, and shares lots of adorable snaps of her.

Alongside one picture, she said: “It cheers me right up having this smiling face looking up at me. It makes staying in so much easier.”

