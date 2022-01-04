Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has announced she is pregnant with her first baby.

The star, who appears on the show alongside best friend Abbie Lynn, shared the happy news on social media.

Georgia has announced that she’s pregnant with her first child (Credit: YouTube)

What did Gogglebox star Georgia Bell say about her pregnancy?

Georgia revealed that she and boyfriend Josh Newby are expecting their first child this summer.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2018 and share a Staff called Vinnie, who appears on Gogglebox with his hu-mum.

And it appears they think Vinnie will be the perfect big brother, including him in the baby announcement.

Hairdresser Georgia uploaded a picture of a framed ultrasound scan with the words “Baby Newby” and “Due July 2022” to her private Instagram account.

There was also a baby grow emblazoned with the words “And then there were four” – in reference to Vinnie.

How did Gogglebox fans react to the baby news?

Some judgemental Brits did appear to think that at just 21, Georgia should “go out and enjoy her life” before having a baby.

“21 is way too young!” declared one.

However, many fans had the mum-to-be’s back.

“Congratulations!! I was that age when I had my daughter 21 years ago,” said one.

“I have a well-rounded, beautiful daughter with fabulous morals – and I’m still with my husband, her father.

“I know 40 year olds whose lives are a train wreck. Stop being so judgmental,” they added.

Another declared: “Better than being old – at least you can see your child grow up and see their kids if you live till an old age.”

Auntie Abbie is doubtless thrilled for her best pal (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Abbie react?

One person sure to be thrilled for Georgia is her best pal Abbie Lynn, who appears on the Channel 4 show with Georgia.

The ladies joined the Gogglebox family back in 2018 during season 12 and hail from Durham.

Abbie recently shared a picture of herself with Georgia and called her “my bestie” – so auntie duties are most likely incoming!

