Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has proudly showed off her latest inking.

The TV star – who features on the Channel 4 series alongside sister Izzi – has a number of colourful tattoos.

But her newest addition appears to have a very special meaning.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner showed off her latest tattoo on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/ellie__warner)

What did Gogglebox star Ellie Warner share?

On Instagram Story, Ellie shared a close up shot of her fresh inking.

The tattoo consisted of a pretty rose design with green leaves.

Alongside the photo, Ellie wrote: “Yorkshire Rose for a Yorkshire Lass.”

The symbolic flower, which traditionally features in white, is supposed to represent purity and innocence.

Meanwhile, the star also tagged Goldroom tattoo studio in Leeds.

The new tat adds to Ellie’s colourful collection, which includes a panther and peony design.

Ellie appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Izzi (Credit: Channel 4)

Furthermore, last month, Ellie added a bright pop of colour to her hair.

The Channel 4 star changes up her look regularly, but her latest move was the most shocking yet.

She unveiled her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, saying: “So in love with my new hair @tombhair you the best!”

In the snap, Ellie showed off her electric yellow roots that slowly faded into lime green.

Meanwhile, the wild look came days before she celebrated her 29th birthday.

Over the years, Ellie has sported a number of different hairstyles including blue, purple and pink.

Ellie takes next step with her boyfriend

Ellie recently confirmed that she has purchased her first home with her boyfriend, Nat.

To celebrate, she created a dedicated Instagram account to document their new chapter.

She wrote under the first post: “Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who’s followed so far!

“We’re looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well. We’re so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!

“I’m so excited that I’ve more or less kitted the living room out already as that’s gonna be the first room on the list.”

Furthermore, she added: “Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook market place, but can’t wait to get in and start making this house our home.”

