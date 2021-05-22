Gogglebox star Carolyne from the Michael family has jumped on a popular lockdown hair trend.

The mum-of-four has transformed her hair from its typical honey blonde and grey tones to a light pink.

And the Channel 4 star’s hair has also been chopped into a stylish bob.

Several Gogglebox fans were left surprised but appreciative of Carolyne’s new hairdo, which she debuted recently.

One viewer tweeted: “I love this lady’s hair colour right now. Strawberry?”

Carolyne is rocking pink hair on Gogglebox! (Credit: Channel 4)

Whereas another user simply tweeted: “Hair envy.”

On Friday night the family appeared on Gogglebox, and gave their take on new shows such as Tom Allen’s Quizness.

And Carolyne proved to be particularly good at the quiz – correctly guessing several of the answers.

When did the Michael family join Gogglebox?

The family first joined the Channel 4 show back in 2013 – when the show first started.

Yes they were part of the original Gogglebox line-up.

However, they took a temporary break back in 2014 when dad Andrew decided to run for UKIP.

Carolyne looks lovely with her pink do! (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox confirmed at the time that they were sad to see the family go.

But they had no choice as the show has a strict no politicians rule.

Channel 4 said: “Mr Michael has confirmed his proposed candidacy as a UKIP MP.

“Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox.

“It’s with great regret that the Michaels are no longer in the show.

“They have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show.”

Viewers were left somewhat bemused by his decision to enter politics.

The Gogglebox family joined when the show launched (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Andrew Michael said about UKIP?

During a campaign interview, Andrew said he was drawn to UKIP because he believed the UK need to “control immigration.”

He also said: “The core of UKIP’s appeal, I believe, is that we are actually in tune with the British people, that we’re moving to the heartbeat of the British people, not the other parties. UKIP have got their finger on the pulse, they really have, for all the reasons I’ve outlined earlier. We are the people’s army.”



He went on to run as a UKIP MP for Hastings and Rye.

However, Andrew failed to win his seat and the family returned to the show the following year.

