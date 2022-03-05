Gogglebox star Sophie breaks down in tears over brother Pete

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford became emotional as she discussed the Ukraine crisis with brother Pete Sandiford.

Sophie started to sob during an appearance in Friday (March 4) night’s episode of the Channel 4 series.

Viewers were moved by the touching scene in which the siblings pondered the possibility of being called up for war.

Gogglebox favourite Sophie Sandiford tried to smile through her sobs (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford ‘chokes up’

Sophie was unable to hold back tears as the pair reflected on Ukrainians being conscripted following the invasion by Russia.

Men between 18 and 60 are unable to leave the country as reserves and civilians are called upon to fight.

As Pete admitted he wasn’t sure about how he’d feel if made to go to war, Sophie became distressed.

Pete reasoned: “What do you do? You can’t go: ‘No, I’m not going’. But by the same token, do I really want to be getting shot at and potentially killed? What’s more valuable to me?”

Struggling to contain her sadness, Sophie replied: “I’m choking up even thinking about that. I would just stay with you.”

Pete swore affectionately as he tried to comfort his sister (Credit: Channel4.com)

‘You’re going to make me cry’

However, Pete maintained that wouldn’t happen as he tried to comfort her.

“No you wouldn’t,” he said.

“[Blank]ing wouldn’t let you, you little soft [blank]. Stop it you [blank], you’re going to make me cry.

“We’re here, you [blank]ing idiot!”

It’s just scary.

Wiping away tears, a fearful Sophie responded: “I know, but it’s just scary.”

How fans reacted

Many of those watching at home expressed on social media how affected they were by the Sandifords’ bond.

Twitter users filled their posts with sympathetic crying emojis to make their feelings known.

“Beautiful relationship Sophie and Pete have #gogglebox,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote: “Omg Pete and Sophie have just broken me #gogglebox.”

Someone else admitted to also being in tears. They tweeted: “Cheers Sophie and Pete I’m now a blubbering mess! @PeteandSophie #Gogglebox.”

Another person tweeted: “Awww Soph and Pete have got me sobbing.”

And yet another agreed: “Pete and Sophie have me in tears tonight! @C4Gogglebox @Petesandiford @PeteandSophie #siblinggoals #gogglebox.”

“Pete and Sophie have me sobbing. That sibling bond they have is so strong,” contributed another emotional viewer.

Meanwhile, someone else added: “What I love is how Sophie and Pete take the [blank] out of each other but they really love each other.

“She said she’d stay behind with him if that’s was a war #Gogglebox.”

Pete picked up on this particular tweet and later replied: “Couldn’t wish for better! But don’t tell her I said that.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday March 11 at 9pm.

