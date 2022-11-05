Gogglebox viewers are in hysterics after Pete and Sophie Sandiford reignited queue-gate for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Channel 4 show last night (November 4) featured footage of the Halloween episode of This Morning.

It saw the presenting team dressed up as The Addams Family – but Pete wasn’t very impressed.

And it quickly turned into a bit of a horror show for Phil and Holly…

Gogglebox star Pete reignites queue-gate

With Phil dressed up as Uncle Fester, Pete said: “Phil just looks like he’s had no sleep.”

The two presenters interviewed a woman who says she’s marrying her ghost later that day.

But the interview went slightly astray when the woman’s headpiece fell off and she blamed her ghostly lover Eduardo.

Holly and Phil jumped, with Holly asking the woman what was happening.

“He’s here,” she replied before adding: “Can’t you see him? He doesn’t like you.”

Gogglebox viewers can’t stop laughing at Holly and Phil insult

The comment had the Gogglebox fans in hysterics.

“He’s not going to mention the queue issue,” quipped Pete referring to the claims Holly and Phil jumped the queue as the Queen lay in state.

Sophie then added: “He says: ‘Queue-jumping [bleep]s.”

Viewers couldn’t stop laughing at the comments.

One said: “Pete – she’s not gonna mention the queue is she? That saga coming back to haunt Phil and Holly.”

A second said: “‘Queue jumping [bleep]s,'” adding three crying with laughter emojis.

Another said: “Sophie and Pete on point tonight.”

“Pete is winning Gogglebox tonight,” declared another.

“Absolutely howling,” admitted another.

What was queue-gate?

While the Queen was lying-in-state, thousands queued up to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Some people queued for more than 12 hours to be able to see Her Majesty’s coffin.

However, members of the press were allowed into a VIP queue, which gave them a fast-track route to the Queen’s coffin.

Holly and Phillip were spotted in this queue and were immediately hit with furious backlash from the public.

Many argued that the This Morning stars should have queued up just like everybody else.

ITV released a statement explaining that Holly and Phillip were in the so-called VIP queue to report on the Queen lying-in-state.

However, this excuse didn’t wash with many.

During their first show back following the backlash, Holly and Phillip spoke about the scandal in a pre-recorded segment.

“We were given official permission to access the hall, it was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person,” Holly said.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back, in contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause,” she continued.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.”

She then continued, saying: “We, of course, respected those rules – however, we realise that it may have looked like something else.

“And therefore, totally understand the reaction.”

However it is clear the row still rumbles on.

