Since he made his debut on Gogglebox back in 2017, Pete Sandiford has quickly become one of the show’s most-loved contributors.

Paired with his sister, Sophie, their daft sense of humour and ability to laugh at themselves have had viewers hooked.

We’ve taken a look back at some of Pete’s best moments to celebrate his time on the show so far.

Take a look below to be reminded of why you love the Channel 4 duo so much.

Pete Sandiford has become a favourite with Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete and Sophie’s awkward call

After seeing a number that allegedly belonged to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Pete and Sophie decided to give it a ring.

However, when someone picked up on the other end the pair had a major panic and hung up.

“Hang up, hang up, hang up,” Pete squealed as Sophie chucked the phone at him.

“I hope he don’t ring back,” he declared. “That’s why I didn’t want to ring it!”

Late-night exercise

Pete and Sophie were talking about an app that tracks their movements, and Pete revealed he’d managed to get seven minutes of exercise in at midnight… but he wasn’t quite sure how.

Sophie, however, quickly twigged.

“Erugh,” she said roaring with laughter, as he went beetroot red.

How embarrassing.

“It can’t have been that,” he said, “as it would’ve only ben three minutes.

“How embarrassing.”

Getting caught out by your sister… pic.twitter.com/62FhV5shZQ — Gogglebox (@GoggleboxQuotes) May 11, 2020

Gogglebox star Pete reveals his fear of snakes…

It turns out Pete isn’t exactly a fan of the animal kingdom if his reactions are anything to go by…

And spiders…

And wasps!

Gogglebox star Pete makes a fashion faux pas

Pete’s accident proved one thing: that he should stay away from leather slippers going forward.

After Sophie spilt his drink, Pete came charging into the living room with a tea towel only to almost go flying.

“Get a tea towel, quick,” said Sophie, spilling a beer.

Pete duly obliged, falling into the room tea towel in hand, equaling: “These leather slippers!” as he disappeared behind the sofa.

Pete’s newborn has a little accident

Meanwhile, Pete showed off his newborn to viewers for the first time during last year’s series of Gogglebox.

The episode, which first aired in September, opened at the Sandiford’s, with Pete tending to his little one with a dummy.

“You’re being a very good boy, aren’t you?” he said as Sophie looked on adoringly at the father/son duo.

However, to both Sandifords’ surprise, the baby quickly made his presence felt even more by breaking wind.

“Oh what cutie! Massive congratulations to you all! And I so hope he gets his aunt’s laugh as he grows up #bestlaughever,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Peter’s little boy is beautiful, congratulations to you all”.

Watch more of Pete’s best moments below.

